Pakistani pilgrims: NA body recommends facilitation desk at airports

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony recommended that a facilitation desk be established at the airports to facilitate the Pakistanis who go to holy places in foreign countries.

The committee met with MNA Syed Imran Ahmad Shah in the chair at the secretariat of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

The committee discussed the Zaireens Management Policy in detail. The committee was informed that visit of Zaireens to India is governed under a protocol however no such protocol or framework is available for visit of Zaireen to Iran, Iraq, Syria, and other countries.

The committee recommended that a facilitation desk should be established at the airports to facilitate the Zaireens.

The committee appreciated the efforts of the ministry to make quality Hajj arrangements this year. The Committee asked that quality food should be provided in the future.

The Committee also discussed the issues of Sikh Yatries and recommended that the fee of Yatries should be reduced.

MNAs, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Begum Tahira Bokhari, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Naveed Aami rJeeva, Shagufta Jumani, Muhammad Anwar, Shahida Akhar Ali, Saira Bano, and senior officers/officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony attended the meeting.

