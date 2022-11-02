ML-1 project, KCR under CPEC: Pakistan, China committed to starting works: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan and China are committed to start work on ML-1 Railway Project and Karachi Circular Railway under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The minister said that several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements will be signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China.

He said in a statement on Tuesday that both sides are committed to commence work on ML-1 and Karachi Circular Railway.

He said that the ML-1 Railway Project will have a positive impact on the economies of Pakistan and China.

The minister said industrial cooperation would be promoted under the CPEC which would also create job opportunities. He said that there would also be a discussion on agricultural cooperation under the CPEC.

