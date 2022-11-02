WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== November 01, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 31-Oct-22 28-Oct-22 27-Oct-22 26-Oct-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10685 0.10734 0.107136 0.107345 Euro 0.772543 0.774145 0.777827 0.776617 Japanese yen 0.005257 0.0053067 0.005304 0.0052297 U.K. pound 0.899054 0.897529 0.89597 0.896174 U.S. dollar 0.779245 0.777957 0.77496 0.774835 Algerian dinar 0.005553 0.0055405 0.0055284 0.0055312 Australian dollar 0.500275 0.50326 0.504576 0.496127 Botswana pula 0.05821 0.0584246 0.0585095 0.0579577 Brazilian real 0.148247 0.145551 0.146227 0.145531 Brunei dollar 0.552186 0.55343 0.551141 0.547354 Canadian dollar 0.570917 0.571397 0.572053 0.571202 Chilean peso 0.000823 0.0008132 0.0007979 Czech koruna 0.031552 0.0317035 0.031666 Danish krone 0.103775 0.10402 0.104565 0.104411 Indian rupee 0.009458 0.0094402 0.0094061 Israeli New Shekel 0.220749 0.219514 0.219847 0.221318 Korean won 0.000549 0.0005486 0.0005426 0.0005394 Kuwaiti dinar 2.51898 2.50877 2.50351 Malaysian ringgit 0.164867 0.164769 0.164448 0.163952 Mauritian rupee 0.017679 0.0176692 0.0176044 0.0174935 Mexican peso 0.039307 0.0392307 0.0390674 0.0390241 New Zealand dollar 0.452624 0.452693 0.45215 0.444097 Norwegian krone 0.074984 0.0753827 0.0752104 0.075102 Omani rial 2.02664 2.0155 2.01518 Peruvian sol 0.195594 0.195959 0.194909 0.194292 Philippine peso 0.0133468 0.0132176 0.0131721 Polish zloty 0.164606 0.16386 0.164131 0.162993 Qatari riyal 0.214078 0.212901 Russian ruble 0.012645 0.0126427 0.01263 0.0126138 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.207799 0.206656 0.206623 Singapore dollar 0.552186 0.55343 0.551141 0.547354 South African rand 0.042399 0.0429039 0.0428502 0.043057 Swedish krona 0.070893 0.0706989 0.0712987 0.0708985 Swiss franc 0.779362 0.78167 0.78259 0.782899 Thai baht 0.020497 0.020607 0.0205233 0.020435 Trinidadian dollar 0.115477 0.114974 0.114695 U.A.E. dirham 0.212184 0.211017 0.210983 Uruguayan peso 0.019189 0.0191761 0.0190104 0.0189095 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

