WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
November 01, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 31-Oct-22 28-Oct-22 27-Oct-22 26-Oct-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10685 0.10734 0.107136 0.107345
Euro 0.772543 0.774145 0.777827 0.776617
Japanese yen 0.005257 0.0053067 0.005304 0.0052297
U.K. pound 0.899054 0.897529 0.89597 0.896174
U.S. dollar 0.779245 0.777957 0.77496 0.774835
Algerian dinar 0.005553 0.0055405 0.0055284 0.0055312
Australian dollar 0.500275 0.50326 0.504576 0.496127
Botswana pula 0.05821 0.0584246 0.0585095 0.0579577
Brazilian real 0.148247 0.145551 0.146227 0.145531
Brunei dollar 0.552186 0.55343 0.551141 0.547354
Canadian dollar 0.570917 0.571397 0.572053 0.571202
Chilean peso 0.000823 0.0008132 0.0007979
Czech koruna 0.031552 0.0317035 0.031666
Danish krone 0.103775 0.10402 0.104565 0.104411
Indian rupee 0.009458 0.0094402 0.0094061
Israeli New Shekel 0.220749 0.219514 0.219847 0.221318
Korean won 0.000549 0.0005486 0.0005426 0.0005394
Kuwaiti dinar 2.51898 2.50877 2.50351
Malaysian ringgit 0.164867 0.164769 0.164448 0.163952
Mauritian rupee 0.017679 0.0176692 0.0176044 0.0174935
Mexican peso 0.039307 0.0392307 0.0390674 0.0390241
New Zealand dollar 0.452624 0.452693 0.45215 0.444097
Norwegian krone 0.074984 0.0753827 0.0752104 0.075102
Omani rial 2.02664 2.0155 2.01518
Peruvian sol 0.195594 0.195959 0.194909 0.194292
Philippine peso 0.0133468 0.0132176 0.0131721
Polish zloty 0.164606 0.16386 0.164131 0.162993
Qatari riyal 0.214078 0.212901
Russian ruble 0.012645 0.0126427 0.01263 0.0126138
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.207799 0.206656 0.206623
Singapore dollar 0.552186 0.55343 0.551141 0.547354
South African rand 0.042399 0.0429039 0.0428502 0.043057
Swedish krona 0.070893 0.0706989 0.0712987 0.0708985
Swiss franc 0.779362 0.78167 0.78259 0.782899
Thai baht 0.020497 0.020607 0.0205233 0.020435
Trinidadian dollar 0.115477 0.114974 0.114695
U.A.E. dirham 0.212184 0.211017 0.210983
Uruguayan peso 0.019189 0.0191761 0.0190104 0.0189095
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments