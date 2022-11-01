AGL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.93%)
ANL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.95%)
AVN 75.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
EFERT 81.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 52.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.47%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
GGGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.91%)
MLCF 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.4%)
OGDC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.37%)
PAEL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PRL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.62%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TPLP 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
TRG 111.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.78%)
UNITY 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.71%)
WAVES 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 4,138 Increased By 47 (1.15%)
BR30 15,151 Increased By 224.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 41,632 Increased By 367.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,217 Increased By 155 (1.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX, stocks inch higher ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 12:15pm
Follow us

Most Asian currencies and stocks rose on Tuesday despite mild overnight losses on Wall Street, as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Singapore stocks rose 1.1% to hit a near one-month high, followed by the Thai benchmark gaining 0.6% to mark its best day in two weeks. Stocks in India and China also advanced.

The Fed is widely expected to hike its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, its fourth such increase in a row. But for the December meeting, Fed funds futures are split on the odds of a 75 or 50-basis points increase.

The Singapore dollar and the Thai bhat climbed 0.2% each, and the Indian rupee edged 0.1% higher.

The Malaysian ringgit and the Taiwan dollar , however, lost 0.1%, each.

“Market sentiment consolidated ahead of the Fed meeting on Monday and Tuesday as well. Equity investors are generally more positive about the Fed policy calibration than bond investors,” OCBC analysts said in a note.

Asian FX drag as US dollar firms on hawkish Fed bets

The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.4% to a more than two-year low. The country’s inflation eased in October but remained above the central bank’s target range for five straight months, against market expectations for a slight acceleration.

The headline annual inflation rate cooled to 5.71% in October, compared with 5.99% forecast in a Reuters poll. Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 2% to 4%.

“It is common for Indonesia to have lower inflation numbers in October and November on account of the harvesting season. Price of staple foods are usually lower during these months and that is why we are seeing a dip in the inflation number,” said Fakhrul Fulvian, economist at Trimegah Securities.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, picked up pace last month to 3.31%, from 3.21% in September. The poll had expected 3.40%.

However, currencies and stocks in the region continued to remain cautious as the economic outlook in China looked bleak. After its factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, the country’s property market continued to slump last month.

Private data showed that home prices and sales fell in the world’s second-largest economy, suggesting lacklustre sentiment and a bleak outlook amid strict COVID-19 curbs that hit consumer confidence. “The resurgence of COVID-19 is likely to cap China’s recovery in the fourth quarter also,” OCBC analysts said.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields remained unchanged from Monday at 7.540%

** Asia’s factory output weakens on global slowdown, China COVID curbs

** Bank Negara Malaysiaset to hike for fourth time in a row on Nov. 3

Also read

China US Federal Reserve Asian currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX, stocks inch higher ahead of Fed rate decision

Intra-day update: rupee maintains winning momentum against US dollar

Big farmer relief package announced

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' during maiden visit to China

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Oil prices rise as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

Death toll rises to 135 in Indian bridge collapse as rescue operations continue

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

Read more stories