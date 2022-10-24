AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
AVN 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.77%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
EFERT 80.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.69%)
EPCL 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-3.23%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
GTECH 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1%)
MLCF 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.84%)
PAEL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.91%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
TREET 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
TRG 127.29 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.32%)
UNITY 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.92%)
BR100 4,254 Increased By 19.4 (0.46%)
BR30 15,937 Increased By 40.9 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,493 Increased By 279.7 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,654 Increased By 89.7 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies mixed in thin trading, Chinese yuan falls most

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 11:39am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Asian currencies were mixed against a choppy US dollar in thin trading on Monday, with the Chinese yuan remaining pressured after President Xi Jinping picked a governing body filled with loyalists as he secured a third leadership term.

Chinese shares and its currency sank 0.9% and 0.4% respectively after the line-up for the new Politburo Standing Committee reinforced Xi’s ideology-driven policies, which could come at the cost of economic growth.

Asia’s largest economy also reported mixed economic data on a day when markets in India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia were closed because of public holidays.

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.9%, beating a Reuters estimate of 3.4% growth, but retail sales numbers softened.

Asian currencies kept in check by aggressive US rate hike bets

Beijing continues to face economic growth hurdles because of its zero-COVID policy and weakness in its property sector.

“The changing of the guard comes at a difficult time for the mainland economy and should be seen as a risky move,” analysts from Brown Brothers Harriman said in a research note.

TD Securities had expected the yuan to reach 7.3 against the US dollar by the end of the fourth quarter, but that seems likely to be hit much sooner and possibly within days, said Mitul Kotecha, its head of emerging markets strategy.

Japan’s suspected central bank intervention in the foreign exchange market also kept global investors on edge, though authorities did not confirm taking action.

At 0407 GMT, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies was at 112.25, showing demand for the safe-haven asset after a choppier start.

However, global sentiment was boosted when a number of US Federal Reserve officials said the central bank could adopt a less hawkish stance in the December meeting.

Market participants widely expect the Fed will announce a 75 basis point hike at its Nov. 1 to Nov. 2 meeting.

Third-quarter GDP data from the world’s largest economy due on Thursday and the personal consumption expenditure index to be issued on Friday are likely to set the stage for further Fed rate hikes, according to investors.

Shares in Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia gained between 0.6% and 1%.

The South Korean won rose as much as 0.1% as one of Asia’s largest economies said on Sunday it would extend its corporate bond-buying programme to support the financial system.

The Indonesian rupiah and the Philippines peso notched up gains of 0.2% and 0.1% respectively, whereas the Taiwan dollar traded 0.1% lower.

For the year to date, only Indonesia and Singapore have recorded single-digit currency declines against the greenback, with other Asian peers logging double-digit slides.

Singapore and Vietnam are expected to report inflation data later this week.

Highlights:

** Indonesia’s benchmark 10-year yield rises to 7.661%

** Indonesia Q3 foreign direct investment up 63.6% y/y

** Vietnamese EV maker VinFast receives $135 mln in green funding led by ADB

Yuan Xi Jinping Philippines Taiwan gdp US dollar South Korean won Indonesian rupiah China’s yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Asian currencies mixed in thin trading, Chinese yuan falls most

Imran Khan can still contest elections: IHC

Journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Oil prices drop more than 1% as China demand data disappoints

UK’s Johnson ends bid for comeback as PM

Xi clinches third term

Read more stories