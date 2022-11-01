AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
Nov 01, 2022
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
G3 Technologies
Limited (GTECHBR)             4/10/2022           26/10/2022          2/11/2022                 /-
==================================================================================================

