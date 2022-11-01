Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f Trading Payment/Ren Discount
==================================================================================================
G3 Technologies
Limited (GTECHBR) 4/10/2022 26/10/2022 2/11/2022 /-
==================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments