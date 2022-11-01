Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 31, 2022).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 14.94 15.44
2-Week 14.99 15.49
1-Month 15.06 15.56
3-Month 15.51 15.76
6-Month 15.59 15.84
9-Month 15.61 16.11
1-Year 15.63 16.13
Data source: SBP
