Scholz says EU mulling ‘further steps’ against Iran

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2022 06:34pm
BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that the European Union was considering further sanctions against Iran over its “excessive” crackdown on demonstrators.

“I am shocked that people who are peacefully demonstrating at protests in Iran are dying,” Scholz tweeted.

“We condemn the excessive violence of the security forces and stand by the people in Iran. Our EU sanctions are important. We are reviewing further steps.”

The Islamic Republic has been rocked by protests since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest in Tehran for alleged breach of the country’s dress rules for women.

Students defy Iran protest ultimatum, unrest enters more dangerous phase

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had said on Sunday that Berlin and the EU were examining whether to list Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a “terrorist organisation”.

Her comments came as protesters in Iran rallied again Sunday, defying an order from the Revolutionary Guards to stop the demonstrations.

Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran, triggering a wave of unrest and a state response on the “riots” that Amnesty International calls a “brutal crackdown”.

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said Friday that at least 160 protesters, including more than two dozen children, had been killed since protests began.

