AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Defence firm inks pact with Turkiye’s Atesci Ltd on sidelines of expo

APP Published 31 Oct, 2022 07:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The four-day SAHA Defence and Aerospace Exhibition 2022 concluded in Turkiye that hosted a plethora of global participants, including Pakistan and extended a wide range of modern defence, aviation, aerospace and cutting edge technology based products.

The Global Defense Insight, the official media partner of SAHA Expo from Pakistan and a leading defence news portal on its official Twitter handle wrote that Pakistan’s Wah Industries Limited (WIL) and Turkiye’s Atesci Limited signed a contract for a new ammunition line project, on the sidelines of SAHA EXPO 2022.

The SAHA EXPO is a biennially held defence, aviation and space industry fair, held by SAHA Istanbul which is the largest industrial cluster of Turkiye and Europe having a consortium of 876 companies and 24 universities.

The Turkiye’s Presidency with the collaboration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Industry and Technology, Ministry of Trade, Presidency of Defense Industry and other civil and military public institutions organised the mega defence exhibition.

The SAHA EXPO 2022 is an international platform that showcased Turkey’s rising domestic production potential and its independent production power.

The EXPO, along with high-tech products, also presented various strategically important products in the defence, aviation, maritime and space industries for the first time.

Pakistan’s Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Sitar Tureen also held a meeting with Turkish Minister of National Defence Holus Ajar on the sidelines of SAHA EXPO.

According to the official Twitter handle of the Turkiye Armed Forces (TRK), Chief of General Staff General Year GÜLER held a meeting with Pakistan Army’s Chief of Logistics Staff Lieutenant General Sahib Method Mali at the sidelines of SAHA EXPO 2022. During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed bilateral military relations.

The Defence and aerospace platform producers from Turkiye and the world met with hundreds of small and medium enterprises (Sees) that produce parts, components, and subsystems at the SAHA EXPO.

A special panel discussion was also held at the Turkiye’s indigenously developed unmanned naval systems which was participated by Turkiye’s defence experts and producers who deliberated their views on the latest technology.

The forum was participated by regional, local and international defence entrepreneurs, particularly local youth acquiring knowledge of most modern defence, aviation and related technology.

The youngsters took keen interest in learning about the latest products showcased at the exhibition which provided the SAHA EXPO a stimulus to focus on novel ideas and unique solutions.

Pakistan Defence firm Aerospace Exhibition 2022 Turkiye’s Atesci Ltd SAHA Defence and Aerospace Exhibition 2022 SAHA EXPO

Comments

1000 characters

Defence firm inks pact with Turkiye’s Atesci Ltd on sidelines of expo

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Status change from FTR to MTR: AGP asks FBR to recover about Rs2bn taxes

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

No one will be allowed to create crises: PM

TV journalist crushed to death after falling from Imran Khan’s container

Arshad probe team interrogates Khurram, brother

Read more stories