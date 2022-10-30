Setting up of anti-riot unit: ECC approves Rs333.915m funds for FC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs. 333.915 million funds for Frontier Constabulary (FC) in fiscal year 2022-23 for establishment of its own anti-riot unit comprising 2,000 personnel and purchase of equipment including tear gas.

Sources said that approval of fund through technical supplementary grant was granted by the ECC on the proposal of Interior Ministry. The meeting was informed that the FC is a civil armed force under the administrative control of interior Ministry and is governed under the North West Frontier Constabulary Act. 1915 and is actively involved in provision of security to important and sensitive installations throughout the country, including CPEC projects. In addition, the force is frequently deployed on internal security duties in provinces and ICT. The ECC was further stated that the department has submitted that on the direction of the federal government, any provincial Home Department/ICT administration utilizes the services of FC for mob control and anti-riot activities in different events for the maintenance of peace and public order.

However, whenever FC is called in for such duties, the force is not equipped with the required anti-riot gear and training that hampers its operational capacities. Therefore, HQ FC has requested for establishment of its own anti-riot unit comprising of 2,000 personnel from within sanctioned strength having a financial implication of Rs. 667.830 million for purchase of anti-riot equipments, tear gases and other relevant stores.

By-elections: FC to provide security as first-tier responder: ECP

The summary added that Finance Division agreed to the proposal of interior ministry and directed that the interior ministry may submit a summary for provision of additional funds amounting Rs. 667.8301 million in two phases – financial year 2022-23 and 2023-24, equally in their demand through technical supplementary grant.

The ECC was requested for approval of Rs. 667.830 million in two phases – Rs333.915 million in current fiscal year 2022-23 and remaining amount Rs 333.915 million in next fiscal year 2023-24 through technical supplementary grant to enable FC to establish anti-riot unit comprising 2,000 personnel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022