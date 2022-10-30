Dar takes major steps to tackle rupee volatility

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has initiated efforts to control the volatility in the exchange market and keep the exchange rate at its real value.

The Federal Minister for Finance Saturday held meetings with banks and exchange companies to discuss the economic situation and issues related to exchange rate. These meetings were held at the State Bank and Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Revenue, Tariq Pasha, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad and senior officers from the Finance Division and the State Bank of Pakistan were in attendance.

During the meeting, Minister Finance warned of strict action against those institutions, who will be found involved in unlawful practices. He strictly asked banks and ECs to avoid manipulation of the dollar.

He said the government’s first focus is to improve the economic situation and other issues will be the focus, after the improvement in economic situation.

US ambassador calls on Dar

The Finance Minister mentioned that after his arrival to Pakistan, the exchange rate was gradually improving, however, the market is again volatile for the past few days.

He said the economic situation is improving and soon the dollar will be seen weakening and the rupee getting stronger. “The real value of the dollar is below Rs200 and very soon we will bring the exchange rate to this level,” he added.

Dar asked banks and ECs to keep the business practices fair and help the government to bring the dollar rate down in the domestic market.

The Finance Minister also warned that action will be taken against those who will make unauthorized purchases of dollar. The SBP will take strict monetary and regulatory action against manipulators, he added.

During the meeting, Malik Bostan, Chairman Forex Association of Pakistan presented a number of suggestions and urged the government to review trade policies with Afghanistan. Trade with Afghanistan should be on a barter system or in Pak rupee, he suggested.

He also requested Dar and the SBP that ECs should be given the status of export industry and more incentives should be provided so they could bring more home remittances through legal channels. Meanwhile, according to a ministry of finance statement, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with heads of all the major foreign exchange companies of Pakistan at the State Bank of Pakistan.

The finance minister highlighting the economic situation of the country stated that the government with its pragmatic policy decisions has not only arrested the PKR decline but also set the economy in the right direction.

He also shared the priorities of the present government and expressed resolve of the government to ensure stable economic and fiscal policies and requested forex companies to ensure appropriate exchange rate for the betterment of the country.

The leading Exchange companies of Pakistan showed complete trust in the government’s fiscal and monetary policies and committed to the finance minister their full support to ensure economic and financial strengthening of Pakistan.

