China grants another 5bn Yuan on emergency grounds

ISLAMABAD: China on Saturday took an important decision of further donating 5 billion Yuan to Pakistan on emergency grounds.

According to the sources, the additional amount will be given for the restoration and renovation in the flood struck areas of Pakistan.

China pledges over $90m for flood-hit Pakistan

China has informed Pakistan about their grant of the additional emergency funds. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his China tour. China announced the grant of 3 billion Yuan in September, 2022.