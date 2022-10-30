AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

China grants another 5bn Yuan on emergency grounds

NNI Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: China on Saturday took an important decision of further donating 5 billion Yuan to Pakistan on emergency grounds.

According to the sources, the additional amount will be given for the restoration and renovation in the flood struck areas of Pakistan.

China pledges over $90m for flood-hit Pakistan

China has informed Pakistan about their grant of the additional emergency funds. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his China tour. China announced the grant of 3 billion Yuan in September, 2022.

Yuan Shehbaz Sharif mou Pakistan China flood Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

China grants another 5bn Yuan on emergency grounds

Fundamental rights: IK makes passionate plea to CJP

Setting up of anti-riot unit: ECC approves Rs333.915m funds for FC

Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain exports deal

SECL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

Islamabad: strict security measures taken

Maryam again rejects IK’s early election demand

PM forms body to ensurelaw, order

AGP issues policy guidelines to FBR on blacklisted companies

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

FBR raises DGDIA’s strength to 19

Read more stories