Prices of essential kitchen items show upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an upward trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The wholesalers and retailers at various markets said that the prices of most of the items remained on the high side. They said that the high prices of petroleum products and electricity as well as transportation charges which are passed on and resulted in raise in prices of almost entire kitchen items. They further said that due to ongoing political instability prices may go further up if roads were blocked.

The survey noted that prices of salt powdered, tea Lipton yellow label, rice irri-6/9, garlic, bread plain, powdered milk, rice basmati broken, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand, 5 litre tin each, beef with bone, eggs, wheat flour bag 20 kg, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin and mutton during the week past as compared to the previous week while decline was observed in the prices of masoor, sugar, chicken, onions and potatoes.

The survey observed a reduction in chicken price as it went down from Rs8,000 to Rs7800 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs265-275 per kg against Rs275-285 per kg, while chicken meat price went down from Rs440 per kg to Rs420 per kg.

Eggs prices went up from Rs6,850 per carton to Rs6,900 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs245-250 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went up from Rs1,540 per 15kg bag to Rs1,560 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,630 against Rs1,600 per bag, the normal quality wheat flour bag price went up from Rs1,520 per 15kg bag to Rs1,540, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,550 per bag against Rs1,540 per bag.

Sugar price witnessed a slight decline as it was being sold at Rs4,300 which in retail is being sold at Rs88-92 per kg, while some retailers are selling at Rs95 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed some increase as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs11,300 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs310 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs9,100 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs5,550 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs175 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-Grade ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed an increase going up from Rs5,100 per carton to Rs5,200 per carton of 16 packs, which in retail is being sold at Rs365 per kg against Rs360 per pack. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others prices witnessed no change and are available at Rs2,550 per 5kg pack against Rs2,700 per 5kg tin.

Fresh milk and yoghurt prices remained stable during the week as fresh milk is available at Rs180 per kg, yoghurt at Rs190 per kg, while packed milk prices remained unchanged as Nestle Milk small pack is available at Rs60, per litre pack at Rs220, and per kg pack and family pack at Rs270.

Powder chilli prices went down from Rs600 to Rs500 per kg and powder turmeric price went down from Rs450 per kg to Rs400 per kg.

Potatoes price went down Rs50-60 per kg to Rs45-55 per kg, tomatoes price went down from Rs150-220 per kg level to Rs140-180 per kg, while onions price went down from Rs100-150 per kg to Rs90-140 per kg. Shimla prices went up from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 300 per kg during the last week.

Bananas prices witnessed a slight decline of Rs5-10 per dozen and was being sold at Rs70-150 per dozen depending on quality.

