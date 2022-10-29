AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI terminates Faisal Vawda’s membership

  • Membership suspended after press conference held by Vawda 'did not represent party policy and views'
BR Web Desk Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 03:45pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday terminated the party membership of Faisal Vawda after Vawda held a press conference which went "against party views."

A tweet by PTI's official handle stated that "Chairman PTI Imran Khan has terminated the basic membership of Faisal Vawda from the party."

At the press conference, which took place on October 26, Vawda said the establishment had no role in the death of Arshad Sharif, while earlier PTI Chairman Imran Khan had claimed it was an incident of “target killing.”

Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif was a victim of ‘target killing'

Vawda stated that "people behind this conspiracy want bloodshed in Pakistan,” he claimed.

Faisal Vawda claims Arshad Sharif’s murder 'planned in Pakistan'

“He was in touch with the establishment and ready to come back to Pakistan,” he added.

Vawda also claimed that the PTI’s upcoming long march to Islamabad would be a “bloody” one with the deaths of innocent people.

“Imran Khan’s peaceful march is our right but I’m clearly telling you I’m seeing blood, deaths and funerals in this march.”

Vawda went on to say that he would not allow innocent people to “die for some conspiracy and I will try that this game of [dead] bodies comes to an end”.

He maintained that the PTI’s “justified” march had become part of a conspiracy.

“The powerful personalities who are part of this conspiracy are not far from me. Today I’m standing with truth and justice. I will continue to stand with Pakistanis who are about to die in the coming days. Important personalities and many bodies are about to fall in the coming days.”

Right after the press conference, PTI leader Asad Umar said Vawda's statement does not represent party policy and views.

"PTI Sindh President has been told on the instructions of the chairman Imran Khan to issue show cause notice to Faisal for violating party policy," he stated on Twitter.

Subsequently. Vawda was issued a show-cause notice and his party membership was suspended.

Following the press conference, addressing the matter on Twitter, Vawda said “let my opponents do whatever they want, I stand by what I have said for Arshad Sharif, I have given a true advice to my party, I have said before and I am still saying that some conspirators are on our peace march.”

He stressed that innocent people can be made scapegoats, “what is against party policy in this?”

Pakistan Faisal Vawda PTI PTI leader electricity consumption PTI leaders Egyptian index PTI leadership PTI chairman PTI long march PTI’s ‘long march

Comments

1000 characters

PTI terminates Faisal Vawda’s membership

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

KSA willing to set up $10bn oil refinery: PM

Oldest Guantanamo Bay prisoner released to Pakistan: foreign ministry

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

Pakistan’s Rauf says focused on cricket, not criticism at T20 World Cup

No extension of income tax return filing deadline: FBR

India extends curbs on sugar exports by a year through Oct 2023

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Read more stories