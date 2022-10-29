Defiant Iranians hit streets again to protest ‘brutal’ crackdown

PARIS: Iranians took to the streets around the country again on Friday to protest against the killings of youths in a widely documented crackdown on demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death. The clerical state has been gripped by six weeks of protests that erupted when Amini, 22, died in custody after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict dress rules for women.

Security forces have struggled to contain the women-led protests, that have evolved into a broader campaign to end the Islamic republic founded in 1979.

Videos widely shared online showed people rallying Friday across Iran, including in Mahabad, the flashpoint western city where a rights group said security forces had killed at least four people in the past two days.

The Norway-based Hengaw organisation added that two more people were killed Thursday in Baneh, another city near Iran’s western border with Iraq.

“Unlawful killings” by the security forces had claimed least eight lives in four provinces within 24 hours, Amnesty International said late Thursday.