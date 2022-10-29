AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Abid Zuberi elected SCBA president

Terence J Sigamony Published 29 Oct, 2022 06:47am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Abid Zuberi of Professional Lawyers Group, known as Hamid Khan Group, won Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) annual election.

The SCBA annual elections were held on Friday, which were crucial in the prevailing political circumstances.

As per unofficial results, Abid Zuberi won by a margin of 199 votes. Abid got 1,347 votes while his close rival Khalid Javed of the late Asma Jahangir group got 1148 votes. Abid Shahid Zuberi has defeated Khalid Javed in 12 polling stations across the country. Hamid Khan Group has won the battle after four years. Both the candidates belong to Sindh.

PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had backed advocate Zuberi.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) lawyers fully backed the Asma Group. However, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was divided as Sardar Latif Khosa backed Advocate Zuberi. However, Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supported the Independent Group’s candidate. Even PTI Senator Ali Zafar, who was associated with the Asma Group, supported Advocate Zuberi.

Both the groups have almost similar views on the elevation of high court judges to the SC on the basis of the seniority principle. Recently Azam Nazir Tarar, being law minister, supported Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s nominees of junior high court judges for appointment as SC judges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SCBA SCBA president Abid Zuberi SCBA annual election

Comments

1000 characters

Abid Zuberi elected SCBA president

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Embittered but confident Imran Khan kicks off ‘long march’

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Read more stories