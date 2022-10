KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday continued to gain more value on the local market, traders said.

Gold went up by Rs 1,400 to Rs 152,400 per tola and Rs 1,200 to Rs 130,658 per 10 grams. Gold global value was cited $1,663 per ounce. Silver was available for Rs 1,580 per tola and Rs 1,354.60 per 10 grams, traders said.

