Rafique appointed Nepra Member Technical

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, as Member Technical, for three years on the recommendations of Government of Sindh.

Rafique Shaikh completed his term as Member (Nepra) during which he criticised different Organisations of Federal Government for not supplying agreed quantity of RLNG to the power plants, which is a cheaper fuel and can give relief to consumers in tariff.

He also supported renewable energy projects which can also generate cheaper electricity. Presently, he is overseeing Monitoring and Enforcement (M&E) department of Nepra.

According to sources he also gave a tough time to incumbent Chairman Nepra in different internal matters, which caused a stir in the organisation. This confrontation is still on and employees are confused as to which side to take as presently Nepra is clearly divided in two groups.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, in exercise of powers conferred by Section 3(2) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Second Amendment) Act, 2021, the Federal Government has appointed Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, as Member (Technical) Nepra under Cabinet Division, representing Sindh for a period of three years, effective from December 6, 2022 until further orders.

The position of Members of Punjab and Balochistan are also vacant since long. However, the proposed Member Punjab Amina Ahmed circulating in official circles has already become controversial. The name of Member Balochistan is also to be finalized.

