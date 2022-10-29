Milk, meat production: Speakers emphasise artificial insemination

HYDERABAD: The Pro Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, has said that indigenous breed of cattle are rapidly decreasing in Sindh, while better milk and meat production can be produced through artificial insemination in local pure breeds of buffaloes and cows.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of five days training on “Bovine Reproduction and Artificial Insemination” under the auspices of the Department of Animal Reproduction of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, in collaboration with the National Center for Livestock Breeding, Genetics and Genomics and Pir Meher Ali Shah Aird Agriculture University Rawalpindi.

Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri said that in ancient times the better breed of animals was managed in indigenous ways but now with the help of modern technology artificial insemination is the safe and productive way of preservation of indigenous breeds, and the shortage of meat and milk in the country can be met through this technology.

Professor Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences said that there is a problem of adequate food in the country, therefore alternative sources of food can be increased through livestock, and artificial insemination technology is beneficial for domestic and commercial dairy farmers.

Dr. Abdullah Sethar, in charge of Artificial Insemination Center of Sindh Government, said that 882 inseminators have been trained by Sindh Government, Sindh needs 8000 more inseminators.

Dr. Parshotam Khatri, the Focal Person of the training workshop said that livestock doctors of Sindh and Balochistan have been trained in artificial insemination in cattle. The trainees will use this technology in their respective areas, which can help the country's economy.

