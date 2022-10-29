AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday
Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 28, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,140.34
High:                      41,643.20
Low:                       41,116.77
Net Change:                   462.52
Volume (000):                 77,876
Value (000):               3,573,599
Makt Cap (000)         1,563,410,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,726.15
NET CH                    (-) 196.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,371.66
NET CH                    (-) 106.13
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,179.79
NET CH                      (+) 1.06
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,438.80
NET CH                    (-) 103.37
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,626.50
NET CH                     (-) 75.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,120.50
NET CH                    (-) 105.55
------------------------------------
As on:               28-October-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

