KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 28, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,140.34 High: 41,643.20 Low: 41,116.77 Net Change: 462.52 Volume (000): 77,876 Value (000): 3,573,599 Makt Cap (000) 1,563,410,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,726.15 NET CH (-) 196.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,371.66 NET CH (-) 106.13 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,179.79 NET CH (+) 1.06 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,438.80 NET CH (-) 103.37 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,626.50 NET CH (-) 75.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,120.50 NET CH (-) 105.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-October-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022