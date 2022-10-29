Markets
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 28, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,140.34
High: 41,643.20
Low: 41,116.77
Net Change: 462.52
Volume (000): 77,876
Value (000): 3,573,599
Makt Cap (000) 1,563,410,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,726.15
NET CH (-) 196.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,371.66
NET CH (-) 106.13
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,179.79
NET CH (+) 1.06
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,438.80
NET CH (-) 103.37
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,626.50
NET CH (-) 75.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,120.50
NET CH (-) 105.55
------------------------------------
As on: 28-October-2022
====================================
