Oct 29, 2022
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
G3 Technologies
Limited (GTECHBR)             4-Oct-22           26-Oct-22          2-Nov-22                    /-
==================================================================================================

