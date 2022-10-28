AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Copper slides as longs flee and dollar firms

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2022 04:18pm
LONDON: Copper drifted lower on Friday as bullish investors shed long positions while the dollar strengthened and top metals consumer China reported more coronavirus cases and renewed lockdowns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) declined 1.9% to $7,617 a tonne by 1025 GMT after touching the highest in nearly three weeks on Wednesday.

“The longs are getting out after being sucked into a false break higher earlier in the week and now the market is waiting for a clear sign of where we’re heading next,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

LME copper was finding support at the 21-day moving average around $7,580, a break below which would be likely to send prices down to $7,350, he said.

“The outlook for recovery in China continues to be postponed, so it extends the period of demand uncertainty,” Hansen added.

China on Friday reported a rise in COVID-19 infections while cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest have been ramping up COVID-19 curbs.

Copper slips as China’s yuan falls to lowest since 2008

“We have seen COVID-zero policies drowning out positivity from the onshore equities market,” Marex analyst Zenon Ho said in a note.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1% to 62,830 yuan ($8,672.07) a tonne.

Also weighing on the market was a firmer dollar, which makes metals priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME lead bucked the trend on Friday, jumping 4.3% to $1,946 a tonne after the Bloomberg Commodity Index announced it would add the metal in 2023.

In other metals, LME aluminium fell 1% to $2,264.50 a tonne, nickel edged down 0.1% to $22,370, zinc shed 1.8% to $2,888.50 and tin dropped 2.1% to $18,295.

