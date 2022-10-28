AGL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.82%)
ANL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.96%)
AVN 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.29%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.68%)
FCCL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.07%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
GGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
KEL 2.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.29%)
MLCF 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.58%)
OGDC 70.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.91%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PRL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.55%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.98%)
TPL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.88%)
TREET 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.17%)
TRG 111.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.03%)
UNITY 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.6%)
WAVES 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.45%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,092 Decreased By -43.9 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,029 Decreased By -257.8 (-1.69%)
KSE100 41,276 Decreased By -327 (-0.79%)
KSE30 15,108 Decreased By -182 (-1.19%)
Australian shares snap 4 days of gains on China demand worries

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2022 02:24pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Australian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Friday, dragged down by heavyweight miners on China demand concerns, while technology stocks tracked their US peers lower ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.9% lower at 6,785.70, but rose 1.6% for the week - its best since the week ended Oct. 7.

Miners were the biggest laggards with a 4.5% drop, as iron ore futures tumbled on mounting concerns about global steel demand and China’s economy, which has been hit by COVID-19 curbs and a property sector downturn. Mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue fell between 4.4% and 8.2%.

“It’s like companies with exposure to China are being penalised, with investors realigning their portfolios with the priorities of President Xi Jinping and de-risking against companies that have built their business models on heavy selling to China,” said Jessica Amir, a markets strategist at Saxo Markets.

Tech stocks fell 2.2% after the Nasdaq closed lower overnight as investors contended with solid economic data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

“The carnage is likely to continue. Plus, there is a lot of risk being taken off the table ahead of next week’s Fed meeting, where a 75 basis-point rate hike is expected,” she said.

Gold stocks fell 1.1%, with bullion prices stuck in a very narrow range ahead of the Fed meeting next week.

Miners, gold stocks push Aussie shares to 1-1/2 month high

Energy stocks slipped 0.5% as oil prices declined after top crude importer China widened its COVID-19 curbs.

Shares of Ampol and Beach Energy were down 1.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Financials bucked the trend to climb 0.4%, with the big four banks climbing between 0.3% and 0.9%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% higher at 11,129.53.

Australian shares

