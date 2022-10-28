AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
ANL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
FCCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.49%)
GGGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
GGL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.95%)
PAEL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.08%)
TPL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
UNITY 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.62%)
WAVES 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -41.3 (-1%)
BR30 15,123 Decreased By -163.4 (-1.07%)
KSE100 41,333 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.65%)
KSE30 15,125 Decreased By -165.4 (-1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

  • Earlier this year, the company increased its production capacity from 700 million cans per annum to 950 million cans per annum
BR Web Desk Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 12:45pm
Follow us

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC), the only aluminium can-maker in the country, aims to enhance its production capacity by over 26%, the company said in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The company said its Board of Directors, during a meeting held on October 26, "approved capital project with the objective to enhance rated production capacity to 1,200 million cans per annum (p.a.) (currently 950 million cans) and also to eliminate bottlenecks in existing capacities and equalize capacities of all processes.”

PABC said that the project is expected to commence commercial operations by July 2023.

Highest IPOs on PSX in 2021 after six years: Rs20bn raised by firms

Back in August, the can-maker successfully commenced the project for the enhancement of production capacity, under which the rated production capacity was increased from 700 million cans p.a. to 950 million cans p.a.

As per the company’s latest financials, PABC’s net sales increased by Rs5.10 billion to reach Rs10.85 billion, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, recording a growth of 88.79% in comparison with the corresponding period last year.

The sales growth was driven by currency devaluation and metal price increases, as well as volumetric sales growth.

This performance has translated into Earnings per Share of Rs6.83 for nine months ended September 30, 2022. The gross profit during the period under review stood at 34.11%, compared to 34.92% during the corresponding period last year. The profit after tax has increased by Rs1,274 million to reach Rs2,468 million, an increase of 106.66%, compared to corresponding period last year.

IPO files: PABC riding the "can" mindset

Last year in June, PABC raised Rs4.6 billion against an offering of 94 million shares at a strike price of Rs 49 per share, 40% above the floor price of Rs35 per share. The plan was to raise Rs3.3 billion.

At the time of filing this report, the share of PABC was being traded at Rs45.51, up by Re0.21 or 0.46%.

Pakistan PSX PSX notice Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited PABC production capacity can maker

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

PTI set to begin its 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march today

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Read more stories