AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
ANL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
FCCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.49%)
GGGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
GGL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.95%)
PAEL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.08%)
TPL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
UNITY 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.62%)
WAVES 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -41.3 (-1%)
BR30 15,123 Decreased By -163.4 (-1.07%)
KSE100 41,333 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.65%)
KSE30 15,125 Decreased By -165.4 (-1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota says quarterly output up 30%, but parts shortages continue

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2022 11:53am
Follow us

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said global production climbed 30% in the quarter ended in September, but warned the shortages of semiconductors and other parts that have roiled the auto industry would still constrain output in coming months.

Toyota produced 887,733 vehicles globally in September, a record for a single month and a jump of 73% from the same month a year earlier.

A spokesperson cautioned Toyota did not see the gains in September output as sustainable and told reporters, “We would avoid calling this a recovery.”

For the July-September quarter, global sales were up 4%, according to a Reuters calculation based on the company’s disclosures.

For the first half of the business year starting in April, Toyota produced 4,481,600 vehicles worldwide.

That was up 10% on the year, but still 5% short of Toyota’s initial plans.

The announcement came a week after Toyota said it was unlikely to meet its 9.7 million vehicle production goal for this financial year due to a scarcity of chips.

It did not provide a new forecast.

Toyota to produce electric car powered by BYD batteries in China

Reuters reported on Thursday Toyota had told several suppliers it was setting a global target for the year ending March 2023 to 9.5 million vehicles and signalled that forecast could be lowered, depending on the supply of steel.

For Toyota to hit that revised target, production from October to March would have to be about 12% higher than the previous six months, based on reported results.

The spokesperson declined to comment on a new production target.

Shortages of semiconductors have hit Toyota’s production in Japan harder than its overseas factories, Toyota said.

For the quarter through September, Toyota’s domestic production was up just 10%.

Toyota is scheduled to report quarterly results for the July to September period on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Toyota says quarterly output up 30%, but parts shortages continue

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

PTI set to begin its 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march today

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Read more stories