AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota to produce electric car powered by BYD batteries in China

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:46pm
Follow us

BEIJING: Toyota Motor Corp announced on Monday the launch of a small electric sedan, which will be powered by BYD Co batteries and will be produced and sold in China.

The Japanese automaker said the car would be called the Toyota bZ3. It did not say when the vehicle will be available in showrooms.

It is the second model in the new Beyond Zero (bZ) series of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from Toyota, which has been criticised by activists and green investors for not embracing BEVs quickly enough.

Toyota to start selling small electric sedan in China by year-end

Toyota had planned to unveil the bZ3, which uses BYD’s less bulky Blade batteries, at the Beijing auto show in April, but the event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

The bZ3 was developed jointly by Toyota and BYD, Toyota said on Monday.

Toyota Motor Corp Automakers Japanese automaker

Comments

1000 characters

Toyota to produce electric car powered by BYD batteries in China

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

$1.5 billion BRACE programme will provide timely liquidity to Pakistan: ADB

Rupee registers back-to-back gains, settles at 220.41 against US dollar

Heat, then floods ruin Pakistani farmers’ livelihoods

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

Oil prices drop as China demand data disappoints

Payments to Chinese IPPs: CPPA-G seeks Rs100bn

PM likely to leave for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Read more stories