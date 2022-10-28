Journalist’s murder: ‘Evidence leads us to IK, ARY CEO’: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the direction of the evidence surfaced so far in connection with the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif is going towards former prime minister Imran Khan and chief executive officer (CEO) of a private TV channel Salman Iqbal.

Addressing a press conference, federal interior minister said the connection of evidence surfaced so far lead towards persons including Khan and Iqbal. Keeping in view his position, the minister said he would not level allegation of the occurrence of a particular crime against anyone without verified crime but in prima facia the evidence surfaced after the crime committed, the direction of evidence is going towards Imran Khan and Salman Iqbal.

Sanaullah said after the murder of journalist Sharif, Khan said the deceased was threatened to leave the country, adding the matter was also like US cipher as they – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – have to play with it.

He said the threat alert was issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which would be investigated, adding that the alert was a hoax. The alert stated that Taliban has plotted the journalist Sharif’s murder within the jurisdiction of capital city, he said, adding that the threat was created and initiated aimed to threaten and intimidate Sharif.

Arshad Sharif’s murder: Probe body reconstituted

He said that after the threat he went to Dubai and then to Kenya. The process of verifying evidence and facts is continued. The facts would be placed before the nation after completion of the verification, he said.

The minister further said the person namely Khurram who accompanied the deceased journalist is an employee of the private TV channel (ARY) which has been confirmed.

Sanaullah said information about another person namely Waqar who also accompanied Sharif would be released within a few days that who was who and what was his role in the whole story.

He said that a two-member team has been sent for investigation to Kenya, adding he has specifically directed the team to approach both Kurram and Waqar and verify the information so far we have received about them and for whom they were working there and they are the employees of which company.

He also directed the team to inspect the vehicle in which Sharif was travelling and if possible made part of the investigation of the police party who opened fire.

He further said after the incident Khurram had informed first Salman Iqbal instead of informing his family members, he said.

To a question about the registration of FIR about the Arshad Sharif murder case, he said after the final report of the judicial commission.

He said a few days ago PTI chief Khan had said that he would announce the date of the long march on Friday or Thursday, but then why did he announce his long march on Tuesday when Arshad Sharif’s dead body was being brought from Kenya on the same night? So what was the need to announce their long march two days before?

The minister said the PTI chief Khan’s detestable face was further exposed before the nation by the presser of the Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Now Khan has become has turned into a ‘malignant tumor’ for the nation.

“Khan, who staged the US cipher drama to avert a vote of no confidence against his government”, he added.

The minister said the politics of the PTI leader, whose heinous face was unmasked by the audio leaks, was aimed at mongering hate and dividing the nation.

“If the COAS gave preference to the institution instead of his own and refused to play a political role in making the vote of no confidence unsuccessful and stated now the insinuation has decided that the institution would adopt a political role then he used the words of Mir Jaffar, Mir Sadiq, and a traitor,” he added.

“The real face of this man (Khan) is that whichever institution or person favours him is in his good books, while the rest are labelled Mir Jaffar, Mir Sadiq, thief, traitor or looter,” he said. About PTI’s long march he said PTI has submitted an application for granting NOC for holding Jalsa / sit-in at sector H-9. The administration reviewing PTI’s application, he said adding that if they fulfil prerequisite requirements and ensure that they will stage a peaceful protest then NOC will be issued to PTI.

He said the government would not let PTI’s long march entering the Red Zone no matter what. The government had made full preparation, he said adding that the government will also mobilize the army under Article 245 of the Constitution. In the first tier police, ranger, FC would be deployed and then the second tier army would be deployed, he said.

Interior Minister said PTI marchers would be stopped at the entry points of the city if they violate the constitution.

