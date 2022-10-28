AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU cuts maize crop forecast, raises import outlook again

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

PARIS: The European Commission on Thursday reduced its forecast for the drought-hit maize harvest in the European Union to a new 15-year low while increasing again its outlook for EU maize imports.

In monthly grain supply and demand data, the Commission lowered its projection for EU usable production of maize (corn) in 2022/23 to 54.9 million tonnes from 55.5 million a month ago.

The revision was smaller than steep cuts made by the Commission in recent months but confirmed its expectation that the bloc was set for its lowest maize output since 2007. Maize crops endured a drought and heatwaves in Europe during their crucial summer growth period.

The Commission did not refer to weather but said the latest reduction to its EU maize crop estimate mainly reflected lower area or yield projections for Spain, France and Poland.

The successive downward revisions to the Commission’s harvest forecast have slashed expected production from 71.7 million tonnes projected in late June, which was near a seven-year high of 72.9 million last season.

Expected EU maize imports in the 2022/23 season were increased to 22.0 million tonnes from 21.0 million a month ago, maintaining the prospect of the biggest imports in four years.

For soft wheat, the EU’s most-produced cereal, estimated usable production for 2022/23 was increased slightly, to 127.2 million tonnes from 127.0 million forecast a month ago.

The volume remained below last season’s, despite a 1 million tonne downward revision that put estimated 2021/22 output at 129.1 million tonnes.

Forecast soft wheat stocks at the end of 2022/23 were cut to 13.7 million tonnes from 14.5 million, as the revision to last year’s crop and an increase to projected animal feed demand outweighed the upward adjustment to this year’s crop and a rise in expected imports.

Maize maize price Maize crop maize export

Comments

1000 characters

EU cuts maize crop forecast, raises import outlook again

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Army, ISI assail Imran Khan on the eve of his ‘long march’

PTI reacts strongly

Journalist’s murder: ‘Evidence leads us to IK, ARY CEO’: Sanaullah

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

MPCL threatens to suspend gas supply to power sector from Nov

Three Pakistani firemen die in Doha accident before World Cup

Read more stories