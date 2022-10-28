AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Oct 28, 2022
Role of Hakim Said in nation-building highlighted

Press Release Published 28 Oct, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said was an iconic physician, scientist, and patriot. As a philanthropist and intellectual, he fully understood the importance of education in nation-building. We should present him to the nation as a role model. Former Governor Sindh, Lt-Gen Moinuddin Haider (retd) expressed these views at a Shura Hamdard meeting on Wednesday titled: “The contributions of Hakim Mohammed Said in Pakistan’s development,” presided over by Speaker former Justice Haziq-ul-Khairi. Sadia Rashid, President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan also attended the meeting.

Prof Dr Hakim Abdul Hannan said that Hakim Mohammed Said was a visionary social reformer who shaped Pakistan’s alternate medicine industry. Because of his efforts, the WHO recognised the efficacy of Unani medicines.

Dr Abu Bakr Shaikh said that Shaheed Hakim Said made a revolutionary change in the country by establishing Hamdard Pakistan. Madinat-ul-Hikmah city of knowledge and wisdom will continue to serve the nation by spreading the light of knowledge and expertise in the future.

Qudsia Akbar, Brigadier Riazul Haque (retd), Colonel Mukhtar Butt (retd), Brigadier Saeed Iqbal (retd), Dr Amjad Jafari and Shehla Ahmed also addressed the meeting and paid tribute to Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said for his national services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

WHO Hamdard Pakistan Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Lt Gen Moinuddin Haider (retd)

