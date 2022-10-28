Minister apprises GSMA chief of readiness for 5G launch

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque on Thursday stated that the strategy for 5G launch, price determination and spectrum allocation will be as per the current socio-economic dynamics and ecosystem to create a win-win situation for the industry, citizens and the government.

Julian Gorman, Head of GSMA APAC held virtual meeting with Haque to discuss the financial health and sustainability of the telecom industry in Pakistan.

The minister apprised Gorman about readiness for 5G commercial launch in Pakistan with tangible steps taken by the Ministry of IT after broad consultation including World Bank, telecom industry and international stakeholders.

He assured all possible support and measures to facilitate the telecom industry, 5G strategy and readiness for upcoming spectrum auction in line with the Digital Pakistan Vision, Meaningful and Affordable Connectivity, and Smart Phones for all.

He highlighted the ample progress has been made in finalisation of telecom infrastructure and spectrum sharing framework.

Besides, Member Telecom Omar Malik briefed about the steps for 5G readiness, ecosystem scale-up and smart device manufacturing progress. Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, CEO USF, also highlighted the Fiber Optic projects led by USF under MoITT which was well commended by GSMA.

Julian expressed solidarity in the wake of recent devastating floods in Pakistan. He also commended efforts by Ministry of IT & Telecom to restore connectivity in the affected areas.

He praised the leadership extended by MoITT to support the health and sustainability of telecom industry.

Julian invited Minister Syed Aminul Haque and his team to participate in upcoming Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023.

