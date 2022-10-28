Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30
Arpak International
Investments Ltd. 27-10-2022 11:00
AWT Investments Ltd
(Open-end Fund) 27-10-2022 11:30
OLP Financial Services Pak
Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 27-10-2022 12:00
Zephyr Textiles Ltd 27-10-2022 12:30
Pak Elektron Ltd 27-10-2022 11:30
IGI Holdings Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30
Nishat Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30
Grays Leasing Ltd 27-10-2022 12:00
The Hub Power Company Ltd 27-10-2022 10:00
The Organic Meat Company
Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30
Adamjee Insurance Company
Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00
TRG Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 18:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company
Ltd 27-10-2022 13:30
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 27-10-2022 15:00
First Paramount Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd 27-10-2022 17:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 27-10-2022 10:00
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 13:00
Soneri Bank Ltd 27-10-2022 13:30
Calcorp Ltd 27-10-2022 10:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30
Supernet Ltd. 27-10-2022 15:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba 27-10-2022 15:00
Service Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 15:00
Service GlobalFootwear Ltd 27-10-2022 12:00
Samba Bank Ltd 27-10-2022 16:00
International Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30
Gillette Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 15:15
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00
Masood Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00
Shield Corporation Ltd 27-10-2022 12:00
Sitara Peroxide Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30
Treet Corporation Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 27-10-2022 13:30
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 13:00
United Distributors Pakistan
Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30
The Searle Company Ltd 27-10-2022 11:30
Pakistan Reinsurance Company
Ltd 27-10-2022 12:00
D.S. Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 14:00
Pakistan Services Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 09:15
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 10:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 27-10-2022 10:00
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00
TPL Properties Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd. 27-10-2022 14:30
First National Equities Ltd 27-10-2022 16:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00
First Habib Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 27-10-2022 12:00
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd 27-10-2022 14:00
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00
Ecopack Ltd 27-10-2022 10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 08:00
Bank AL Habib Ltd 27-10-2022 13:00
B.F. Modaraba 27-10-2022 14:45
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 10:30
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 27-10-2022 12:00
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 14:00
First IBL Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00
Trust Securities & Brokerage
Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30
The Bank of Punjab 28-10-2022 11:30
Ados Pakistan Ltd 28-10-2022 13:00
National Bank of Pakistan 28-10-2022 10:00
Packages Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00
Trust Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:00
Emco Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 1:300
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Towellers Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills
Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
The United Insurance Company 28-10-2022 15:00
Sapphire Fibres Ltd 28-10-2022 12:00
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Hafiz Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Sindh Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries
Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
NetSol Technologies Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00
ZIL Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 28-10-2022 16:30
GOC (Pak) Ltd. 28-10-2022 14:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 14:00
Atlas-Funds 28-10-2022 09:00
Azgard Nine Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 15:30
AEL Textiles Ltd 28-10-2022 12:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00
Buxly Paints Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Telecard Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00
Bunnys Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00
Image Pakistan Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-10-2022 15:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd 28-10-2022 15:30
Tri-Star Power Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00
Habib Rice Product Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Atlas Battery Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00
Next Capital Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Sana Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 17:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills
Ltd 28-10-2022 14:00
The Crescent Textile Mills
Ltd 28-10-2022 10:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 28-10-2022 14:00
Crescent Jute Products Ltd 28-10-2022 12:00
First Credit and Investment
Bank Ltd 28-10-2022 17:30
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-10-2022 09:30
Service Industries Textiles
Ltd 28-10-2022 12:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
TPL Corp Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
International Knitwear Ltd 28-10-2022 12:00
Bilal Fibres Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00
EFU General Insurance Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 16:30
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Octopus Digital Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00
Avanceon Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Redco Textiles Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
KASB Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30
Fecto Cement Ltd 28-10-2022 15:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Awwal Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30
Orient Rental Mod 28-10-2022 10:00
Pioneer Cement Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Atlas Honda Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Agritech Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Thal Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30
First Pak Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:00
First Prudential Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:30
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00
Pakistan PVC Ltd 28-10-2022 12:30
Crescent Fibres Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE MILLS
LTD. 28-10-2022 11:30
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 09:00
Saif Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
AKD Securities Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00
CORDOBA LOGISTICS & VENURES
LTD 28-10-2022 12:30
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00
AL Habib Asset Management Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
AN Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30
Nishat Chunian Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Air Link Communication Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
786 Investments Ltd 28-10-2022 10:30
Dost Steels Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Pakistan Reinsurance Company
Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30
Dawood Equities Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd 28-10-2022 10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 12:15
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 16:30
Metropolitan Steel Corporation
Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30
First Punjab Modaraba 28-10-2022 16:30
Flying Cement Company Ltd 28-10-2022 10:30
K-Electric Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00
Power Cement Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00
AKD-FUNDS 28-10-2022 16:30
Husein Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 13:30
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Citi Pharma Ltd. 28-10-2022 14:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 28-10-2022 16:30
Clover Pakistan Ltd 28-10-2022 15:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
Hala Enterprises Ltd 29-10-2022 14:30
Gharibwal Cement Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 16:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 15:00
S.G. Power Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00
Silkbank Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30
Sitara Energy Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
Atlas Insurance Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30
NBP-FUNDS 29-10-2022 13:30
Leather Up Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00
Balochistan Glass Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 15:00
Beco Steel Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 16:00
G3 Technologies Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00
Security Investment Bank Ltd 29-10-2022 12:30
Gatron (Industries) Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
Amtex Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30
At-Tahur Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
ICC Industries Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30
East West Insurance Company Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30
Imperial Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00
Roshan Packages Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00
Waves Corporation Ltd 29-10-2022 12:30
Waves Home Appliances Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30
Pak Agro Packaging Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal 31-10-2022 12:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 31-10-2022 15:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 31-10-2022 14:00
Pakistan International
Airlines Corp 31-10-2022 12:00
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 31-10-2022 12:30
MetaTech Health Ltd 31-10-2022 09:00
Modaraba Al-Mali 31-10-2022 11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills
Ltd 31-10-2022 11:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 31-10-2022 09:00
=========================================================
