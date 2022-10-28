Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30 Arpak International Investments Ltd. 27-10-2022 11:00 AWT Investments Ltd (Open-end Fund) 27-10-2022 11:30 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00 Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 27-10-2022 12:00 Zephyr Textiles Ltd 27-10-2022 12:30 Pak Elektron Ltd 27-10-2022 11:30 IGI Holdings Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30 Nishat Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30 Grays Leasing Ltd 27-10-2022 12:00 The Hub Power Company Ltd 27-10-2022 10:00 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00 TRG Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 18:00 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 27-10-2022 13:30 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 27-10-2022 15:00 First Paramount Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 27-10-2022 17:00 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 27-10-2022 10:00 D.M. Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 13:00 Soneri Bank Ltd 27-10-2022 13:30 Calcorp Ltd 27-10-2022 10:00 Javedan Corporation Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30 Supernet Ltd. 27-10-2022 15:00 First Elite Capital Modaraba 27-10-2022 15:00 Service Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 15:00 Service GlobalFootwear Ltd 27-10-2022 12:00 Samba Bank Ltd 27-10-2022 16:00 International Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30 Gillette Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 15:15 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00 Masood Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00 Shield Corporation Ltd 27-10-2022 12:00 Sitara Peroxide Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30 Treet Corporation Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 27-10-2022 13:30 Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30 Kohinoor Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 13:00 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30 The Searle Company Ltd 27-10-2022 11:30 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 27-10-2022 12:00 D.S. Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 14:00 Pakistan Services Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30 Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 09:15 Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 10:00 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 27-10-2022 10:00 Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00 TPL Properties Ltd 27-10-2022 15:30 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd. 27-10-2022 14:30 First National Equities Ltd 27-10-2022 16:00 Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00 First Habib Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 27-10-2022 12:00 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 27-10-2022 14:00 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00 Ecopack Ltd 27-10-2022 10:30 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2022 08:00 Bank AL Habib Ltd 27-10-2022 13:00 B.F. Modaraba 27-10-2022 14:45 Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 10:30 Kohat Cement Company Ltd 27-10-2022 12:00 Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 14:00 First IBL Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 27-10-2022 14:30 The Bank of Punjab 28-10-2022 11:30 Ados Pakistan Ltd 28-10-2022 13:00 National Bank of Pakistan 28-10-2022 10:00 Packages Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00 Trust Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:00 Emco Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 1:300 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00 Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Towellers Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 The United Insurance Company 28-10-2022 15:00 Sapphire Fibres Ltd 28-10-2022 12:00 Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Hafiz Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Sindh Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 NetSol Technologies Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00 ZIL Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 28-10-2022 16:30 GOC (Pak) Ltd. 28-10-2022 14:00 Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 14:00 Atlas-Funds 28-10-2022 09:00 Azgard Nine Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 15:30 AEL Textiles Ltd 28-10-2022 12:00 Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00 Buxly Paints Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Telecard Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00 Bunnys Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00 Image Pakistan Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30 First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-10-2022 15:00 Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd 28-10-2022 15:30 Tri-Star Power Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00 Habib Rice Product Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Atlas Battery Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00 Shams Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00 Next Capital Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Sana Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 17:00 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 14:00 The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 10:30 Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 28-10-2022 14:00 Crescent Jute Products Ltd 28-10-2022 12:00 First Credit and Investment Bank Ltd 28-10-2022 17:30 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-10-2022 09:30 Service Industries Textiles Ltd 28-10-2022 12:00 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 TPL Corp Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 International Knitwear Ltd 28-10-2022 12:00 Bilal Fibres Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00 EFU General Insurance Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 16:30 S.S.Oil Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Octopus Digital Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00 Avanceon Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Redco Textiles Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 KASB Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30 Fecto Cement Ltd 28-10-2022 15:30 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Awwal Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30 Orient Rental Mod 28-10-2022 10:00 Pioneer Cement Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Atlas Honda Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Agritech Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00 Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Thal Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30 First Pak Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:00 First Prudential Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:30 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00 Pakistan PVC Ltd 28-10-2022 12:30 Crescent Fibres Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00 AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE MILLS LTD. 28-10-2022 11:30 J.A. Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 09:00 Saif Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 AKD Securities Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00 CORDOBA LOGISTICS & VENURES LTD 28-10-2022 12:30 J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 15:00 Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00 AL Habib Asset Management Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 AN Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30 Nishat Chunian Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Air Link Communication Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 786 Investments Ltd 28-10-2022 10:30 Dost Steels Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30 Dawood Equities Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 10:00 Dadabhoy Sack Ltd 28-10-2022 10:30 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 12:15 Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 16:30 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30 First Punjab Modaraba 28-10-2022 16:30 Flying Cement Company Ltd 28-10-2022 10:30 K-Electric Ltd 28-10-2022 11:00 Power Cement Ltd 28-10-2022 16:00 AKD-FUNDS 28-10-2022 16:30 Husein Industries Ltd 28-10-2022 13:30 Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Citi Pharma Ltd. 28-10-2022 14:30 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 14:30 Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 28-10-2022 16:30 Clover Pakistan Ltd 28-10-2022 15:30 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 Hala Enterprises Ltd 29-10-2022 14:30 Gharibwal Cement Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00 Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 16:00 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 15:00 S.G. Power Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00 The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00 Silkbank Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30 Sitara Energy Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 Atlas Insurance Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30 NBP-FUNDS 29-10-2022 13:30 Leather Up Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00 Balochistan Glass Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 15:00 Beco Steel Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 16:00 G3 Technologies Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00 Security Investment Bank Ltd 29-10-2022 12:30 Gatron (Industries) Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00 Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 Amtex Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30 At-Tahur Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30 Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 ICC Industries Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30 East West Insurance Company Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30 Imperial Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00 Roshan Packages Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00 Waves Corporation Ltd 29-10-2022 12:30 Waves Home Appliances Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30 Pak Agro Packaging Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal 31-10-2022 12:00 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 31-10-2022 15:00 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 31-10-2022 14:00 Pakistan International Airlines Corp 31-10-2022 12:00 Sally Textile Mills Ltd 31-10-2022 12:30 MetaTech Health Ltd 31-10-2022 09:00 Modaraba Al-Mali 31-10-2022 11:00 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 31-10-2022 11:00 Globe Textile Mills Ltd 31-10-2022 09:00 =========================================================

