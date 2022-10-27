AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
ANL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.97%)
EPCL 52.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.71%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
GGGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
GGL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 29.19 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.42%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TPLP 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.02%)
TREET 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 109.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.69%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.2%)
WAVES 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,130 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,149 Increased By 31.6 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,520 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,222 Decreased By -51.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,673

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 10:11am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,673 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,686.

The metal is riding on a wave c, which is capable of travelling to $1,690.

A weak wave c may end around $1,670, its 61.8% projection level.

The pivotal support is at $1,660, a break below which will not only open the way towards $1,644, but also suggest the completion of the bounce from $1,617. On the daily chart, the metal broke a resistance at $1,657.

Spot gold biased to retest support at $1,644

It is supposed to rise towards $1,686. Only a further gain could confirm an escape from a falling channel.

A brief piercing above the channel followed by a failure to break $1,686 would be regarded as a bearish signal that the downtrend may extend further within the channel.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,673

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Oil prices drop on fears China demand may slow

Fifteen dead in attack on Shia shrine in Iran

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Read more stories