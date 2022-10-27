Financial year 2021-22: PSO posts all-time high gross revenue of Rs2.7trn

KARACHI: The national energy icon - Pakistan State Oil (PSO) - convened its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for financial year 2021-22, here Wednesday.

Chairman Board of Management, PSO, Zafar I Usmani chaired the meeting with Managing Director and CEO, PSO, Syed Taha. Other senior company officials were also present at the occasion.

The shareholders were apprised about record-breaking results as the company surpassed its previous years’ historic financial performance, achieving an all-time high gross revenue of Rs 2.7 trillion (FY21: Rs 1.4 trillion) and a record profit after tax of Rs 86.2 billion (FY21: Rs 29.1 billion), ie, a 196 percent increase.

The net profit translated into earning per share of Rs 183.66 (FY21: Rs 62.07). Based on the outstanding financial and operational performance of the company, Board of Management declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share (100 percent) for the financial year 2021-22.

