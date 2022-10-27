AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
House construction: Punjab govt, Akhuwat to extend loans to the poor

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2022
LAHORE: The Punjab government has entered into agreement with NGO Akhuwat for extending loans to the low-income people for construction of their houses.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with founder of Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib and appreciated the societal role of this NGO. In collaboration with Akhuwat, the government would fulfil the dream of owning a house for low-income people as the government was going to re-launch the loan programme of house construction for the low-income people.

The CM also approved the renewal of agreement between the Punjab government and Akhuwat and disbursement of Rs800 million through the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

