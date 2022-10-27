Elahi to support PTI’s march

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has extended his full support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s long march to the capital.

He expressed his support during a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI senior leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Musrat Jamshed Cheema, Ejaz Shah and Hassan Khawar were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, both the leaders held discussions on matters of mutual interest, the prevailing political situation and administrative matters of Punjab. They also reviewed administrative arrangements made for the rally. Moreover, the Punjab Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme and other welfare schemes came under discussion. Moreover, both the Chief Minister and the PTI Chairman demanded an impartial and transparent judicial investigation into the incident of Arshad Sharif’s martyrdom. They expressed their heartfelt sympathy and grief with the mother, widow and other family members of Arshad Sharif.

They said that the federal government should fulfil its responsibilities by investigating the death of Arshad Sharif. The two leaders also expressed serious concern over the poor economic situation in the country.

While addressing the meeting, Khan said that the current federal government has failed on every front and that the long march was a jihad for real freedom. “The enthusiasm of the people was showing that the long march will create a new history in Pakistan,” he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced his full support for the long march and said that the entire nation was supporting Imran Khan, as he was the only hope for them. “The long march will be the cause of the imported government’s downfall; even before the start of the march, the federal government was shaking,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022