Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 78,591 tonnes of cargo comprising 55,275 tonnes of import cargo and 23,316 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 55,275 comprised, 37,324 tonnes of containerized cargo, 7,686 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,955 tonnes of Chickpeas & 6,310 tonnes of Urea.

The total export of 23,316 comprised, 11,487 tonnes of containerized cargo 249 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 11,580 tonnes of Talc Lumps.

Nearly, 4122 containers comprising of 2765 containers import and 1357 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 630 of 20’s and 1067 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 200 of 20’s and 150 of 40’s loaded containers while 87 of 20’s and 375 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only 02 ships namely, Cosco Antwerp and Xin Yan Tian have berth at Karachi port.

Nearly 02 ships namely, Jan Ritscher and Incredible Blue have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by eight ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Doha and Kingbird Arrow left the port on Wednesday morning and two more ships, Maersk Denver and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 167,291 tonnes comprising 153,243 tonnes imports cargo and 14,048 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 4,400 Containers (3,600 TEUs imports and 800 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Deneb, DM Dragon and Chem Sinyo& two more ships, Seaspan Chiba and Irenes Ray carrying Coal, Chemicals, Palm oil and Containers areexpected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL, LCT and QICT respectively on Wednesday 26thOctober and another containers ship ‘Navios Constellation’ is due to arrive at port Qasim on Thursday, 27th October-2022.

