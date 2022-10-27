AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
Pakistan

Imran is launching march to appoint COAS of his choice: Nawaz

NNI Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, while reacting to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s announcement about the long march, said the move is not aimed at starting a revolution but to appoint the army chief of his choice.

Taking to Twitter, the former PM said that “people have seen Imran Khan’s revolution in his 4-year tenure, and this long march is not for revolution but to appoint the army chief of his choice”.

Nawaz Sharif further said that “Imran Khan, who called others thieves, himself proved to be the biggest thief in history with irrefutable evidence of foreign funding, Toshakhana cases.”

