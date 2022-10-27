AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                              27-10-2022     11:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd          27-10-2022     11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd            27-10-2022     11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.         27-10-2022     12:00
Zephyr Textiles Ltd                  27-10-2022     12:30
Pak Elektron Ltd                     27-10-2022     11:30
IGI Holdings Ltd                     27-10-2022     15:30
Nishat Mills Ltd                     27-10-2022     14:30
Grays Leasing Ltd                    27-10-2022     12:00
The Hub Power Company Ltd            27-10-2022     10:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd         27-10-2022     14:30
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd        27-10-2022     11:00
TRG Pakistan Ltd                     27-10-2022     18:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company 
Ltd                                  27-10-2022     13:30
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Ltd                                  27-10-2022     15:00
First Paramount Modaraba             27-10-2022     11:00
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd                                  27-10-2022     17:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd               27-10-2022     10:00
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd               27-10-2022     13:00
Soneri Bank Ltd                      27-10-2022     13:30
Calcorp Ltd                          27-10-2022     10:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd              27-10-2022     15:30
Supernet Ltd.                        27-10-2022     15:00
First Elite Capital 
Modaraba                             27-10-2022     15:00
Service Industries Ltd               27-10-2022     15:00
Service GlobalFootwear Ltd           27-10-2022     12:00
Samba Bank Ltd                       27-10-2022     16:00
International Industries 
Ltd                                  27-10-2022     14:30
Gillette Pakistan Ltd                27-10-2022     15:15
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd            27-10-2022     11:00
Masood Textile Mills Ltd             27-10-2022     11:00
Shield Corporation Ltd               27-10-2022     12:00
Sitara Peroxide Ltd                  27-10-2022     15:30
Treet Corporation Ltd                27-10-2022     14:30
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                             27-10-2022     13:30
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd           27-10-2022     14:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd              27-10-2022     13:00
United Distributors Pakistan 
Ltd                                  27-10-2022     15:30
The Searle Company Ltd               27-10-2022     11:30
Pakistan Reinsurance 
Company Ltd                          27-10-2022     12:00
D.S. Industries Ltd                  27-10-2022     14:00
Pakistan Services Ltd                27-10-2022     14:30
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd                  27-10-2022     09:15
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd          27-10-2022     10:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd              27-10-2022     10:00
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd            27-10-2022     11:00
TPL Properties Ltd                   27-10-2022     15:30
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy 
Services Ltd.                        27-10-2022     14:30
First National Equities Ltd          27-10-2022     16:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd               27-10-2022     11:00
First Habib Modaraba                 27-10-2022     11:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                 27-10-2022     12:00
Jubilee Life Insurance 
Company Ltd                          27-10-2022     14:00
Ghandhara Industries Ltd             27-10-2022     14:30
Archroma Pakistan Ltd                27-10-2022     11:00
Ecopack Ltd                          27-10-2022     10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd          27-10-2022     08:00
Bank AL Habib Ltd                    27-10-2022     13:00
B.F. Modaraba                        27-10-2022     14:45
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd                27-10-2022     10:30
Kohat Cement Company Ltd             27-10-2022     12:00
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd               27-10-2022     14:00
First IBL Modaraba                   27-10-2022     11:00
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Ltd                                  27-10-2022     14:30
Panther Tyres Ltd.                   27-10-2022     14:00
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd           27-10-2022     15:30
Arpak International 
Investments Ltd.                     27-10-2022     11:00
AWT Investments Ltd 
(Open-end Fund)                      27-10-2022     11:30
KASB Modaraba                        28-10-2022     10:30
Fecto Cement Ltd                     28-10-2022     15:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd            28-10-2022     11:00
Awwal Modaraba                       28-10-2022     10:30
Orient Rental Mod                    28-10-2022     10:00
Pioneer Cement Ltd                   28-10-2022     11:30
Atlas Honda Ltd                      28-10-2022     11:00
Agritech Ltd                         28-10-2022     10:00
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd               28-10-2022     11:00
Thal Ltd                             28-10-2022     14:30
First Pak Modaraba                   28-10-2022     11:00
First Prudential Modaraba            28-10-2022     11:30
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Ltd                         28-10-2022     10:00
Pakistan PVC Ltd                     28-10-2022     12:30
Crescent Fibres Ltd                  28-10-2022     11:30
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd              28-10-2022     10:00
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE MILLS 
LTD.                                 28-10-2022     11:30
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd               28-10-2022     09:00
Saif Textile Mills Ltd               28-10-2022     11:30
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd              28-10-2022     11:30
AKD Securities Ltd                   28-10-2022     16:00
CORDOBA LOGISTICS & 
VENURES LTD                          28-10-2022     12:30
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd              28-10-2022     11:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd             28-10-2022     15:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries 
Ltd                                  28-10-2022     10:00
AL Habib Asset Management 
Ltd                                  28-10-2022     11:30
AN Textile Mills Ltd                 28-10-2022     11:00
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd                28-10-2022     14:30
Nishat Chunian Ltd                   28-10-2022     11:30
Air Link Communication Ltd           28-10-2022     11:30
786 Investments Ltd                  28-10-2022     10:30
Dost Steels Ltd                      28-10-2022     11:30
Pakistan Reinsurance 
Company Ltd                          28-10-2022     14:30
Dawood Equities Ltd                  28-10-2022     11:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries 
Ltd                                  28-10-2022     10:00
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd                    28-10-2022     10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd            28-10-2022     12:15
Sardar Chemical Industries 
Ltd                                  28-10-2022     16:30
Metropolitan Steel 
Corporation Ltd                      28-10-2022     11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd             28-10-2022     11:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd           28-10-2022     14:30
First Punjab Modaraba                28-10-2022     16:30
Flying Cement Company Ltd            28-10-2022     10:30
K-Electric Ltd                       28-10-2022     11:00
Power Cement Ltd                     28-10-2022     16:00
AKD-FUNDS                            28-10-2022     16:30
Husein Industries Ltd                28-10-2022     13:30
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd             28-10-2022     11:30
Citi Pharma Ltd.                     28-10-2022     14:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd                28-10-2022     14:30
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd.           28-10-2022     16:30
Clover Pakistan Ltd                  28-10-2022     15:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd          28-10-2022     11:30
The Bank of Punjab                   28-10-2022     11:30
Ados Pakistan Ltd                    28-10-2022     13:00
National Bank of Pakistan            28-10-2022     10:00
Packages Ltd                         28-10-2022     10:00
Trust Modaraba                       28-10-2022     11:00
Emco Industries Ltd                  28-10-2022     1:300
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd         28-10-2022     11:00
Agha Steel Industries Ltd            28-10-2022     11:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd           28-10-2022     15:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd              28-10-2022     11:00
Towellers Ltd                        28-10-2022     11:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd                            28-10-2022     11:00
The United Insurance 
Company                              28-10-2022     15:00
Sapphire Fibres Ltd                  28-10-2022     12:00
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd                 28-10-2022     11:30
Hafiz Ltd                            28-10-2022     11:30
Sindh Modaraba                       28-10-2022     10:30
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd                       28-10-2022     11:30
NetSol Technologies Ltd              28-10-2022     16:00
ZIL Ltd                              28-10-2022     16:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd            28-10-2022     16:30
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                       28-10-2022     14:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd               28-10-2022     14:00
Atlas-Funds                          28-10-2022     09:00
Azgard Nine Ltd                      28-10-2022     14:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd            28-10-2022     11:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd             28-10-2022     15:30
AEL Textiles Ltd                     28-10-2022     12:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd         28-10-2022     15:00
Buxly Paints Ltd                     28-10-2022     11:00
Telecard Ltd                         28-10-2022     15:00
Bunnys Ltd                           28-10-2022     10:00
Image Pakistan Ltd                   28-10-2022     14:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba              28-10-2022     15:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd             28-10-2022     15:30
Tri-Star Power Ltd                   28-10-2022     16:00
Habib Rice Product Ltd               28-10-2022     11:00
Atlas Battery Ltd                    28-10-2022     15:00
Shams Textile Mills Ltd              28-10-2022     16:00
Next Capital Ltd                     28-10-2022     11:30
EFU Life Assurance Ltd               28-10-2022     11:00
EFU Life Assurance Ltd               28-10-2022     11:00
Sana Industries Ltd                  28-10-2022     11:30
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd                 28-10-2022     17:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills 
Ltd                                  28-10-2022     14:00
The Crescent Textile Mills 
Ltd                                  28-10-2022     10:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd               28-10-2022     14:00
Crescent Jute Products Ltd           28-10-2022     12:00
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Ltd                             28-10-2022     17:30
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd          28-10-2022     11:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd               28-10-2022     09:30
Service Industries Textiles 
Ltd                                  28-10-2022     12:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd            28-10-2022     11:00
TPL Corp Ltd                         28-10-2022     11:00
Tata Textile Mills Ltd               28-10-2022     11:30
International Knitwear Ltd           28-10-2022     12:00
Bilal Fibres Ltd                     28-10-2022     10:00
EFU General Insurance Ltd            28-10-2022     14:30
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd             28-10-2022     16:30
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd                    28-10-2022     11:00
Octopus Digital Ltd                  28-10-2022     10:00
Avanceon Ltd                         28-10-2022     11:00
Redco Textiles Ltd                   28-10-2022     11:00
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd             28-10-2022     11:30
Hala Enterprises Ltd                 29-10-2022     14:30
Gharibwal Cement Ltd                 29-10-2022     13:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd             29-10-2022     16:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd           29-10-2022     15:00
S.G. Power Ltd                       29-10-2022     10:00
The National Silk & Rayon 
Mills Ltd                            29-10-2022     10:00
Silkbank Ltd                         29-10-2022     10:30
Sitara Energy Ltd                    29-10-2022     11:00
Atlas Insurance Ltd                  29-10-2022     11:30
Gatron (Industries) Ltd              29-10-2022     12:00
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd            29-10-2022     11:00
Amtex Ltd                            29-10-2022     11:30
At-Tahur Ltd                         29-10-2022     10:30
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Ltd                                  29-10-2022     11:00
ICC Industries Ltd                   29-10-2022     13:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd               29-10-2022     10:30
East West Insurance Company 
Ltd                                  29-10-2022     11:30
Imperial Ltd                         29-10-2022     10:00
Roshan Packages Ltd                  29-10-2022     12:00
Waves Corporation Ltd                29-10-2022     12:30
Waves Home Appliances Ltd            29-10-2022     11:30
Pak Agro Packaging Ltd               29-10-2022     13:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd               29-10-2022     10:00
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd            29-10-2022     12:00
G3 Technologies Ltd                  29-10-2022     11:00
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd           29-10-2022     16:00
Beco Steel Ltd                       29-10-2022     11:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd          29-10-2022     15:00
Balochistan Glass Ltd                29-10-2022     11:00
Leather Up Ltd                       29-10-2022     10:00
NBP-FUNDS                            29-10-2022     13:30
Sally Textile Mills Ltd              31-10-2022     12:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd           31-10-2022     15:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd              31-10-2022     09:00
Pakistan International 
Airlines Corp                        31-10-2022     12:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Ltd                                  31-10-2022     11:00
Pakistan International 
Bulk Terminal                        31-10-2022     12:00
Modaraba Al-Mali                     31-10-2022     11:00
MetaTech Health Ltd                  31-10-2022     09:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba             31-10-2022     14:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BOARD MEETINGS OLP Financial Services Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd Nishat Mills Ltd

