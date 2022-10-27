KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 26, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 222.20 224.40 DKK 29.37 29.47
SAUDIA RIYAL 59.00 59.60 NOK 21.24 21.34
UAE DIRHAM 63.00 63.60 SEK 20.18 20.28
EURO 223.30 225.50 AUD $ 143.00 145.00
UK POUND 258.20 260.80 CAD $ 164.00 166.00
JAPANI YEN 1.49544 1.51544 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 222.75 223.75 CHINESE YUAN 30.00 32.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
