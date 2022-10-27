AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.85%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -558.2 (-3.56%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -650 (-1.54%)
KSE30 15,274 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 26, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          222.20    224.40   DKK                 29.37    29.47
SAUDIA RIYAL         59.00     59.60   NOK                 21.24    21.34
UAE DIRHAM           63.00     63.60   SEK                 20.18    20.28
EURO                223.30    225.50   AUD $              143.00   145.00
UK POUND            258.20    260.80   CAD $              164.00   166.00
JAPANI YEN         1.49544   1.51544   INDIAN RUPEE         2.25     2.50
CHF                 222.75    223.75   CHINESE YUAN        30.00    32.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.00     2.50
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Forex Association of Pakistan currency rate today currency exchange rate today

Comments

Comments are closed.

Open market rates of foreign currencies

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Germany allows Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Establishment not behind journalist’s killing: PTI leader

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Facial recognition of users by LEAs: Banks told to install quality CCTVs at ATMs, on branch premises

ECC to approve grant for Defence Division today

Japan International Cooperation Agency: FBR exempts tax on supply of goods, service

Read more stories