KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.309 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,155. Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 3.938 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.616 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.387 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.106 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 963.245 million), DJ (PKR 857.499 million), Silver (PKR 787.332 million), Platinum (PKR 284.636 million), SP 500 (PKR 272.562 million), Japan Equity (PKR 47.913 million), Copper (PKR 45.089 million) and Brent (PKR 2.656 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 24 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 35.958 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022