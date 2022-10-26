KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
241,264,118 144,684,313 7,249,024,677 4,023,339,233
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 856,364,010 (911,594,116) (55,230,105)
Local Individuals 8,033,306,299 (8,316,484,672) (283,178,372)
Local Corporates 3,347,845,730 (3,009,437,251) 338,408,477
