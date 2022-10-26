KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 220.70 223.00 DKK 28.05 28.15
SAUDIA RIYAL 58.55 59.15 NOK 20.25 20.35
UAE DIRHAM 61.00 61.61 SEK 19.16 19.26
EURO 217.60 219.90 AUD $ 139.00 141.00
UK POUND 250.00 252.50 CAD $ 161.00 163.00
JAPANI YEN 1.43448 1.45448 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.70
CHF 213.38 214.38 CHINESE YUAN 30.00 31.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments