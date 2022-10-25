US stocks extend rally after solid earnings

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday, extending a rally, following a series of mostly solid earnings from General Motors, Coca-Cola and others.

GM reported better-than-expected profits and confirmed its full-year forecast, saying it had seen no sign of weakening consumer demand despite inflation.

Coca-Cola raised some of its projections after a better-than-expected third quarter, despite the drag from a strong dollar.

Both GM and Coca-Cola rose, along with UPS and Sherwin-Williams, which also reported results. But 3M shares dipped on a disappointing forecast.

Wall Street ends higher as hopes for less aggressive Fed grow

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 31,551.13.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 3,823.71, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 11,096.01.

Stocks have risen the last two sessions.

Tuesday’s earnings calendar also includes several major reports after the trading session, including from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet.