Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Both men married a number of times but…

“Why, oh why?” “That lament is kind of old fashioned.” “Hey there is nothing old fashioned about a lament...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

“Why, oh why?” “That lament is kind of old fashioned.”

“Hey there is nothing old fashioned about a lament – it’s what comes from the heart and need I add that matters of the heart are just as relevant today as in centuries past, it is the heart that dictates emotions…”

“Well la dee dah, for me the heart is an organ in the body that pumps blood and…”

“Remember that wise Biblical saying, above all else guard your heart for everything you do flows from it…”

“In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan…”

“Some altruisms transcend religion and apply to mankind, let me cite another proverb – there is no difference between a wise man and a fool when they fall in love.”

“Indeed The Khan and Shehbaz Sharif have that in common – they both have loved, sometimes wisely sometimes not…”

“The Khan would change that to, there is a major difference between an honest man and a thief when they fall in love…”

“Yeah I guess anyway both men married a number of times but never brought their wives into the Prime Minister’s House and I do wonder why, I mean if The Khan’s is an unknown…”

“Hey that’s not fair.”

“Excuse me but even when she went to Baba Farid’s shrine, a place she has frequented many, many, times, no one recognized her and she, as the then Prime Minister’s wife, fired those who dared to…”

“OK but Shehbaz Sharif’s first and current wife…”

“That’s in the true Islamic spirit where all current wives must be treated the same and as there is only one prime minister’s house…”

“Don’t be facetious, by the way why does The Khan continue to defer the long march call – I mean…”

“The Third Wife hath spoken.”

“Right just like Zarathustra of the Nietzsche fame.”

“That book basically argued that human values are made by humans not…”

“Stop right there…”

“Why is that treasonous or is that…”

“The Third Wife would say treason, I would say you maybe inadvertently putting your life on the line - the Tigers and the Gullu Butts and the…”

“I get it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS Baba Farid

