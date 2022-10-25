AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
Not much activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained easy and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem...
Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained easy and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas and 200 bales of Yazman were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 295 per kg.

