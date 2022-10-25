AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
Death toll from floods jumps to 1,731

Nuzhat Nazar Published 25 Oct, 2022 06:49am
ISLAMABAD: The death toll from the recent floods has jumped to 1,731 as Sindh has revised the death tally from 786 to 792, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said.

According to the NDMA, the federal government has so far completed 96 per cent of the flood relief assistance and at present, 2,759,601 have received the financial assistance. In Sindh, Rs45.48 billion has been disbursed of Rs46.56, in Punjab Rs8.05 billion out of Rs8.5 billion, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Rs7.5 billion out of Rs7.9 billion, in Balochistan Rs5.3billion out of Rs6.026 billion, and in Gilgit-Baltistan Rs11.6 million out of Rs11.8 million has been disbursed.

The majority of deaths are reported in Sindh, wherein, a total of 792 people have lost their lives, followed by Balochistan 336, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 308, Punjab 223, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 48, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 23, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) one.

Sindh has reported 8,422 flood-related injuries, followed by Punjab 3,858, KPK 370, Balochistan 187, AJK 24, and GB six.

The floods have destroyed a total of 2,284,459 houses, of which, 1,392,879 partially and 891,580 fully.

The flood also killed 1.164 million livestock, of which, 500,000 in Balochistan, 436,435 in Sindh, 205,106 in Punjab, and 21,328 in KPK.

The federal government through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has distributed Rs66.4 billion as flood relief assistance out of Rs70 billion earmarked among 2.65 million flood-affected families out of 2.76 million families.

NDMA Floods in Pakistan floods victims Death toll from floods

