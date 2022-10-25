AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (October 24, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                Amreli Steels Ltd.                      1,200,000         27.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,200,000         27.50
Pearl Sec                   Dewan Farooqe Motors                       42,000          8.27
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   42,000          8.27
Axis Global                 Gul Ahmed Textile                           1,000         29.75
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    1,000         29.75
Topline Sec.                Hub Power                                  50,000         66.40
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   50,000         66.40
M/s. Ktrade Securities      Lotte Chemical Ltd                            300         31.40
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      300         31.40
Alfalah Sec.                National Bank Pak.                        374,000         26.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  374,000         26.00
High Land Securities        Pakistan Petroleum                            500         58.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      500         58.00
Surmawala Sec.              Sui South Gas                               1,000          9.75
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    1,000          9.75
Arif Habib Ltd.             Worldcall Telecom                       5,000,000          1.64
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                5,000,000          1.64
===========================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                          6,668,800
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

