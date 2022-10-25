KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (October 24, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,200,000 27.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 27.50 Pearl Sec Dewan Farooqe Motors 42,000 8.27 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 42,000 8.27 Axis Global Gul Ahmed Textile 1,000 29.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 29.75 Topline Sec. Hub Power 50,000 66.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 66.40 M/s. Ktrade Securities Lotte Chemical Ltd 300 31.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 31.40 Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 374,000 26.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 374,000 26.00 High Land Securities Pakistan Petroleum 500 58.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 58.00 Surmawala Sec. Sui South Gas 1,000 9.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 9.75 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.64 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,668,800 ===========================================================================================

