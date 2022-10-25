KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (October 24, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,200,000 27.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 27.50
Pearl Sec Dewan Farooqe Motors 42,000 8.27
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 42,000 8.27
Axis Global Gul Ahmed Textile 1,000 29.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 29.75
Topline Sec. Hub Power 50,000 66.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 66.40
M/s. Ktrade Securities Lotte Chemical Ltd 300 31.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 31.40
Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 374,000 26.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 374,000 26.00
High Land Securities Pakistan Petroleum 500 58.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 58.00
Surmawala Sec. Sui South Gas 1,000 9.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 9.75
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.64
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 6,668,800
===========================================================================================
