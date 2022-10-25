AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
UBL Fund Managers Limited           25-10-2022      14:00
Pakistan National 
Shipping Corporation                25-10-2022      12:00
Pakistan International 
Airlines Corp                       25-10-2022      11:30
Security Papers Limited             25-10-2022      14:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company 
Limited                             25-10-2022      14:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited              25-10-2022      10:30
Pakistan Oxygen Limited             25-10-2022      14:00
Khyber Textile Mills Limited        25-10-2022      11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited            25-10-2022      11:30
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Limited                             25-10-2022      15:30
Security Leasing Corporation 
Limited                             25-10-2022      11:00
Pakistan Oilfields Limited          25-10-2022      14:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited             25-10-2022      13:45
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                             25-10-2022      10:00
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                             25-10-2022      10:00
Pace (Pakistan) Limited             25-10-2022      12:00
Olympia Mills Limited               25-10-2022      11:00
First Capital Securities 
Corporation                         25-10-2022      13:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                             25-10-2022      10:30
First Capital Equities Limited      25-10-2022      10:15
Kot Addu Power Company Limited      25-10-2022      12:30
Media Times Limited                 25-10-2022      11:00
Dewan Automotive Engineering 
Limited                             25-10-2022      16:30
Dewan Cement Limited                25-10-2022      18:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited       25-10-2022      15:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Limited          25-10-2022      17:30
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                             25-10-2022      12:00
Suhail Jute Mills Limited           25-10-2022      15:30
Premier Insurance Limited           25-10-2022      11:30
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                             25-10-2022      16:30
Shezan International Limited        25-10-2022      14:30
Bolan Castings Limited              25-10-2022      10:30
Amreli Steels Limited               25-10-2022      11:00
Askari Life Assurance Company 
Limited                             25-10-2022      11:30
IBL HealthCare Limited              25-10-2022      12:00
Summit Bank Limited                 25-10-2022      10:30
Pakistan Hotels Developers 
Limited                             25-10-2022      14:00
National Refinery Limited           25-10-2022      10:30
Attock Refinery Limited             25-10-2022      12:30
Murree Brewery Company Limited      25-10-2022      12:30
Pakistan Paper Products Limited     25-10-2022      10:30
First Capital Investments Limited   25-10-2022      15:30
Systems Limited                     25-10-2022      17:00
Oil & Gas Development Company 
Limited                             25-10-2022      11:30
Shifa International Hospitals 
Limited                             26-10-2022      16:30
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd     26-10-2022      11:30
Invest Capital Investment Bank 
Limited                             26-10-2022      10:30
Ghandhara Nissan Limited            26-10-2022      14:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited       26-10-2022      12:00
Ittehad Chemicals Limted            26-10-2022      11:30
Merit Packaging Limited             26-10-2022      19:00
Artistic Denim Mills Limited        26-10-2022      16:00
Rupali Polyester Limited            26-10-2022      11:00
Loads Limited                       26-10-2022      12:30
The Pakistan General Insurance 
Co. Ltd.                            26-10-2022      10:00
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited    26-10-2022      15:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited              26-10-2022      12:30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited       26-10-2022      12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited         26-10-2022      13:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited    26-10-2022      12:30
Shadab Textile Mills Limited        26-10-2022      11:30
Security Investment Bank Limited    26-10-2022      16:30
Shahtaj Textile Limited             26-10-2022      12:30
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage 
Cans Limited                        26-10-2022      13:00
Bata Pakistan Limited               26-10-2022      16:00
United Brands Limited               26-10-2022      11:45
First Al-Noor Modaraba              26-10-2022      15:00
Ghani Glass Limited                 26-10-2022      13:00
Ghani Value Glass Limited           26-10-2022      14:00
Matco Foods Limited                 26-10-2022      12:00
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                             26-10-2022      11:00
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited         26-10-2022      15:00
Hum Network Limited                 26-10-2022      11:30
BankIslami Pakistan Limited         26-10-2022      11:30
First Imrooz Modaraba               26-10-2022      15:30
Pak Datacom Limited                 26-10-2022      15:15
Arif Habib Limited                  26-10-2022      16:00
The Bank of Khyber                  26-10-2022      14:00
Askari General Insurance 
Company Limited                     26-10-2022      11:30
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited    26-10-2022      10:00
ABL Asset Management Co.            26-10-2022      11:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited        26-10-2022      09:00
Habib Bank Limited                  26-10-2022      10:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited      26-10-2022      11:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited             26-10-2022      14:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                             26-10-2022      16:30
TPL Trakker Limited                 26-10-2022      11:00
Landmark Spinning Industries 
Limited                             26-10-2022      15:00
Agriauto Industries Limited         26-10-2022      10:30
Good Luck Industries Ltd.           26-10-2022      11:00
MCB Bank Limited                    26-10-2022      11:00
Cherat Cement Company Limited       26-10-2022      12:00
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba     26-10-2022      11:30
First UDL Modaraba                  26-10-2022      12:00
Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) 
Ltd                                 26-10-2022      16:00
First Equity Modaraba               26-10-2022      15:30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) 
Limited                             26-10-2022      10:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited             26-10-2022      11:00
First National Bank Modaraba        26-10-2022      17:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited     26-10-2022      14:00
IGI Life Insurance Limited          26-10-2022      15:30
Indus Motor Company Limited         26-10-2022      16:00
Pakgen Power Limited                26-10-2022      10:30
Lalpir Power Limited                26-10-2022      11:45
Pakistan International Container    26-10-2022      10:00
JS Bank Limited                     26-10-2022      10:30
Millat Tractors Limited             26-10-2022      11:00
Panther Tyres Ltd.                  27-10-2022      14:00
Arif Habib Corporation Limited      27-10-2022      15:30
Arpak International Investments 
Ltd.                                27-10-2022      11:00
AWT Investments Ltd 
(Open-end Fund)                     27-10-2022      11:30
OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd      27-10-2022      11:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited     27-10-2022      11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Limited       27-10-2022      11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.        27-10-2022      12:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited             27-10-2022      12:30
Pak Elektron Limited                27-10-2022      11:30
IGI Holdings Limited                27-10-2022      15:30
Nishat Mills Limited                27-10-2022      14:30
Grays Leasing Limited               27-10-2022      12:00
The Hub Power Company Limited       27-10-2022      10:00
The Organic Meat Company 
Limited                             27-10-2022      14:30
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                             27-10-2022      11:00
TRG Pakistan Limited                27-10-2022      18:00
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                             27-10-2022      15:00
First Paramount Modaraba            27-10-2022      11:00
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Limited                             27-10-2022      17:00
Pakistan Petroleum Limited          27-10-2022      10:00
D.M. Textile Mills Limited          27-10-2022      13:00
Soneri Bank Limited                 27-10-2022      13:30
Calcorp Limited                     27-10-2022      10:00
Javedan Corporation Limited         27-10-2022      15:30
Supernet Ltd.                       27-10-2022      15:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba        27-10-2022      15:00
Service Industries Limited          27-10-2022      15:00
Service GlobalFootwear Limited      27-10-2022      12:00
Samba Bank Limited                  27-10-2022      16:00
International Industries 
Limited                             27-10-2022      14:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited           27-10-2022      15:15
Highnoon Laboratories Limited       27-10-2022      11:00
Masood Textile Mills Limited        27-10-2022      11:00
Shield Corporation Limited          27-10-2022      12:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited             27-10-2022      15:30
Treet Corporation Limited           27-10-2022      14:30
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                            27-10-2022      13:30
Kohinoor Power Company Limited      27-10-2022      14:30
Kohinoor Industries Limited         27-10-2022      13:00
United Distributors Pakistan 
Limited                             27-10-2022      15:30
The Searle Company Limited          27-10-2022      11:30
D.S. Industries Limited             27-10-2022      14:00
Pakistan Services Limited           27-10-2022      14:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited             27-10-2022      09:15
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited     27-10-2022      10:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited         27-10-2022      10:00
Shahzad Textile Mills Limited       27-10-2022      11:00
TPL Properties Limited              27-10-2022      15:30
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy 
Services Ltd.                       27-10-2022      14:30
First National Equities Limited     27-10-2022      16:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited          27-10-2022      11:00
First Habib Modaraba                27-10-2022      11:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                27-10-2022      12:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company 
Limited                             27-10-2022      14:00
Ghandhara Industries Limited        27-10-2022      14:30
Archroma Pakistan Limited           27-10-2022      11:00
Ecopack Limited                     27-10-2022      10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited     27-10-2022      08:00
Bank AL Habib Limited               27-10-2022      13:00
B.F. Modaraba                       27-10-2022      14:45
Aisha Steel Mills Limited           27-10-2022      10:30
Kohat Cement Company Limited        27-10-2022      12:00
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited          27-10-2022      14:00
First IBL Modaraba                  27-10-2022      11:00
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Limited                             27-10-2022      14:30
The Bank of Punjab                  28-10-2022      11:30
Ados Pakistan Limited               28-10-2022      13:00
National Bank of Pakistan           28-10-2022      10:00
Packages Limited                    28-10-2022      10:00
Trust Modaraba                      28-10-2022      11:00
Emco Industries Limited             28-10-2022      1:300
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Limited                             28-10-2022      11:00
Agha Steel Industries Limited       28-10-2022      11:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited      28-10-2022      15:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited         28-10-2022      11:00
Towellers Limited                   28-10-2022      11:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills 
Limited                             28-10-2022      11:00
The United Insurance Company        28-10-2022      15:00
Sapphire Fibres Limited             28-10-2022      12:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited            28-10-2022      11:30
Hafiz Limited                       28-10-2022      11:30
Sindh Modaraba                      28-10-2022      10:30
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries 
Limited                             28-10-2022      11:30
NetSol Technologies Limited         28-10-2022      16:00
ZIL Limited                         28-10-2022      16:00
Thatta Cement Company Limited       28-10-2022      16:30
GOC (Pak) Limited.                  28-10-2022      14:00
Ruby Textile Mills Limited          28-10-2022      14:00
Atlas-Funds                         28-10-2022      09:00
Azgard Nine Limited                 28-10-2022      14:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited       28-10-2022      11:30
Idrees Textile Mills Limited        28-10-2022      15:30
AEL Textiles Limited                28-10-2022      12:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Limited    28-10-2022      15:00
Buxly Paints Limited                28-10-2022      11:00
Telecard Limited                    28-10-2022      15:00
Bunnys Limited                      28-10-2022      10:00
Image Pakistan Limited              28-10-2022      14:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba             28-10-2022      15:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited        28-10-2022      15:30
Tri-Star Power Limited              28-10-2022      16:00
Habib Rice Product Limited          28-10-2022      11:00
Atlas Battery Limited               28-10-2022      15:00
Shams Textile Mills Limited         28-10-2022      16:00
Next Capital Limited                28-10-2022      11:30
EFU Life Assurance Limited          28-10-2022      11:00
Sana Industries Limited             28-10-2022      11:30
Feroze1888 Mills Limited            28-10-2022      17:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills 
Limited                             28-10-2022      14:00
The Crescent Textile Mills 
Limited                             28-10-2022      10:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited          28-10-2022      14:00
Crescent Jute Products Limited      28-10-2022      12:00
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Limited                        28-10-2022      17:30
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited     28-10-2022      11:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited          28-10-2022      09:30
Service Industries Textiles 
Limited                             28-10-2022      12:00
Premium Textile Mills Limited       28-10-2022      11:00
TPL Corp Limited                    28-10-2022      11:00
Tata Textile Mills Limited          28-10-2022      11:30
International Knitwear Limited      28-10-2022      12:00
Bilal Fibres Limited                28-10-2022      10:00
EFU General Insurance Limited       28-10-2022      14:30
Quetta Textile Mills Limited        28-10-2022      16:30
S.S.Oil Mills Limited               28-10-2022      11:00
Octopus Digital Limited             28-10-2022      10:00
Avanceon Limited                    28-10-2022      11:00
Redco Textiles Limited              28-10-2022      11:00
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd            28-10-2022      11:30
KASB Modaraba                       28-10-2022      10:30
Fecto Cement Limited                28-10-2022      15:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Limited       28-10-2022      11:00
Awwal Modaraba                      28-10-2022      10:30
Orient Rental Mod                   28-10-2022      10:00
Pioneer Cement Limited              28-10-2022      11:30
Atlas Honda Limited                 28-10-2022      11:00
Agritech Limited                    28-10-2022      10:00
Pak Leather Crafts Limited          28-10-2022      11:00
Thal Limited                        28-10-2022      14:30
First Pak Modaraba                  28-10-2022      11:00
First Prudential Modaraba           28-10-2022      11:30
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Limited                    28-10-2022      10:00
Pakistan PVC Limited                28-10-2022      12:30
Crescent Fibres Limited             28-10-2022      11:30
Kohat Textile Mills Limited         28-10-2022      10:00
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE MILLS LTD.     28-10-2022      11:30
J.A. Textile Mills Limited          28-10-2022      09:00
Saif Textile Mills Limited          28-10-2022      11:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited         28-10-2022      11:30
AKD Securities Limited              28-10-2022      16:00
CORDOBA LOGISTICS & VENURES LTD     28-10-2022      12:30
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited         28-10-2022      11:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Limited        28-10-2022      15:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries 
Limited                             28-10-2022      10:00
AL Habib Asset Management Limited   28-10-2022      11:30
AN Textile Mills Limited            28-10-2022      11:00
Safe Mix Concrete Limited           28-10-2022      14:30
Nishat Chunian Limited              28-10-2022      11:30
Air Link Communication Limited      28-10-2022      11:30
786 Investments Limited             28-10-2022      10:30
Dost Steels Limited                 28-10-2022      11:30
Pakistan Reinsurance Company 
Limited                             28-10-2022      14:30
Dawood Equities Limited             28-10-2022      11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited               28-10-2022      10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited       28-10-2022      12:15
Sardar Chemical Industries 
Limited                             28-10-2022      16:30
Metropolitan Steel Corporation 
Limited                             28-10-2022      11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited        28-10-2022      11:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited      28-10-2022      14:30
First Punjab Modaraba               28-10-2022      16:30
Flying Cement Company Limited       28-10-2022      10:30
K-Electric Limited                  28-10-2022      11:00
Power Cement Limited                28-10-2022      16:00
AKD-FUNDS                           28-10-2022      16:30
Husein Industries Limited           28-10-2022      13:30
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited        28-10-2022      11:30
Citi Pharma Ltd.                    28-10-2022      14:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited           28-10-2022      14:30
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd.          28-10-2022      16:30
Clover Pakistan Limited             28-10-2022      15:30
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited     28-10-2022      10:30
Hala Enterprises Limited            29-10-2022      14:30
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited      29-10-2022      16:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited        29-10-2022      16:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited      29-10-2022      15:00
S.G. Power Limited                  29-10-2022      10:00
The National Silk & Rayon 
Mills Limited                       29-10-2022      10:00
Silkbank Limited                    29-10-2022      10:30
Sitara Energy Limited               29-10-2022      11:00
Atlas Insurance Limited             29-10-2022      11:30
Gatron (Industries) Limited         29-10-2022      12:00
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited       29-10-2022      11:00
Amtex Limited                       29-10-2022      11:30
At-Tahur Limited                    29-10-2022      10:30
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Limited                             29-10-2022      11:00
ICC Industries Limited              29-10-2022      13:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited          29-10-2022      10:30
East West Insurance Company 
Limited                             29-10-2022      11:30
Imperial Limited                    29-10-2022      10:00
Roshan Packages Limited             29-10-2022      12:00
Waves Corporation Ltd               29-10-2022      12:30
Waves Home Appliances Limited       29-10-2022      11:30
Pak Agro Packaging Limited          29-10-2022      13:00
NBP-FUNDS                           29-10-2022      13:30
Ghani Global Glass Limited          29-10-2022      10:00
Ghani Global Holdings Limited       29-10-2022      12:00
G3 Technologies Limited             29-10-2022      11:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited      31-10-2022      15:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

