Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
UBL Fund Managers Limited 25-10-2022 14:00
Pakistan National
Shipping Corporation 25-10-2022 12:00
Pakistan International
Airlines Corp 25-10-2022 11:30
Security Papers Limited 25-10-2022 14:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company
Limited 25-10-2022 14:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited 25-10-2022 10:30
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 25-10-2022 14:00
Khyber Textile Mills Limited 25-10-2022 11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited 25-10-2022 11:30
Attock Cement Pakistan
Limited 25-10-2022 15:30
Security Leasing Corporation
Limited 25-10-2022 11:00
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 25-10-2022 14:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited 25-10-2022 13:45
Shaheen Insurance Company
Limited 25-10-2022 10:00
Jubilee General Insurance
Limited 25-10-2022 10:00
Pace (Pakistan) Limited 25-10-2022 12:00
Olympia Mills Limited 25-10-2022 11:00
First Capital Securities
Corporation 25-10-2022 13:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited 25-10-2022 10:30
First Capital Equities Limited 25-10-2022 10:15
Kot Addu Power Company Limited 25-10-2022 12:30
Media Times Limited 25-10-2022 11:00
Dewan Automotive Engineering
Limited 25-10-2022 16:30
Dewan Cement Limited 25-10-2022 18:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited 25-10-2022 15:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Limited 25-10-2022 17:30
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 25-10-2022 12:00
Suhail Jute Mills Limited 25-10-2022 15:30
Premier Insurance Limited 25-10-2022 11:30
Century Paper & Board Mills
Limited 25-10-2022 16:30
Shezan International Limited 25-10-2022 14:30
Bolan Castings Limited 25-10-2022 10:30
Amreli Steels Limited 25-10-2022 11:00
Askari Life Assurance Company
Limited 25-10-2022 11:30
IBL HealthCare Limited 25-10-2022 12:00
Summit Bank Limited 25-10-2022 10:30
Pakistan Hotels Developers
Limited 25-10-2022 14:00
National Refinery Limited 25-10-2022 10:30
Attock Refinery Limited 25-10-2022 12:30
Murree Brewery Company Limited 25-10-2022 12:30
Pakistan Paper Products Limited 25-10-2022 10:30
First Capital Investments Limited 25-10-2022 15:30
Systems Limited 25-10-2022 17:00
Oil & Gas Development Company
Limited 25-10-2022 11:30
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited 26-10-2022 16:30
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 26-10-2022 11:30
Invest Capital Investment Bank
Limited 26-10-2022 10:30
Ghandhara Nissan Limited 26-10-2022 14:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 26-10-2022 12:00
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 26-10-2022 11:30
Merit Packaging Limited 26-10-2022 19:00
Artistic Denim Mills Limited 26-10-2022 16:00
Rupali Polyester Limited 26-10-2022 11:00
Loads Limited 26-10-2022 12:30
The Pakistan General Insurance
Co. Ltd. 26-10-2022 10:00
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited 26-10-2022 15:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited 26-10-2022 12:30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited 26-10-2022 12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 26-10-2022 13:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited 26-10-2022 12:30
Shadab Textile Mills Limited 26-10-2022 11:30
Security Investment Bank Limited 26-10-2022 16:30
Shahtaj Textile Limited 26-10-2022 12:30
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited 26-10-2022 13:00
Bata Pakistan Limited 26-10-2022 16:00
United Brands Limited 26-10-2022 11:45
First Al-Noor Modaraba 26-10-2022 15:00
Ghani Glass Limited 26-10-2022 13:00
Ghani Value Glass Limited 26-10-2022 14:00
Matco Foods Limited 26-10-2022 12:00
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 26-10-2022 11:00
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 26-10-2022 15:00
Hum Network Limited 26-10-2022 11:30
BankIslami Pakistan Limited 26-10-2022 11:30
First Imrooz Modaraba 26-10-2022 15:30
Pak Datacom Limited 26-10-2022 15:15
Arif Habib Limited 26-10-2022 16:00
The Bank of Khyber 26-10-2022 14:00
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited 26-10-2022 11:30
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited 26-10-2022 10:00
ABL Asset Management Co. 26-10-2022 11:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 26-10-2022 09:00
Habib Bank Limited 26-10-2022 10:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 26-10-2022 11:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 26-10-2022 14:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Limited 26-10-2022 16:30
TPL Trakker Limited 26-10-2022 11:00
Landmark Spinning Industries
Limited 26-10-2022 15:00
Agriauto Industries Limited 26-10-2022 10:30
Good Luck Industries Ltd. 26-10-2022 11:00
MCB Bank Limited 26-10-2022 11:00
Cherat Cement Company Limited 26-10-2022 12:00
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 26-10-2022 11:30
First UDL Modaraba 26-10-2022 12:00
Standard Chartered Bank (Pak)
Ltd 26-10-2022 16:00
First Equity Modaraba 26-10-2022 15:30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan)
Limited 26-10-2022 10:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited 26-10-2022 11:00
First National Bank Modaraba 26-10-2022 17:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 26-10-2022 14:00
IGI Life Insurance Limited 26-10-2022 15:30
Indus Motor Company Limited 26-10-2022 16:00
Pakgen Power Limited 26-10-2022 10:30
Lalpir Power Limited 26-10-2022 11:45
Pakistan International Container 26-10-2022 10:00
JS Bank Limited 26-10-2022 10:30
Millat Tractors Limited 26-10-2022 11:00
Panther Tyres Ltd. 27-10-2022 14:00
Arif Habib Corporation Limited 27-10-2022 15:30
Arpak International Investments
Ltd. 27-10-2022 11:00
AWT Investments Ltd
(Open-end Fund) 27-10-2022 11:30
OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Limited 27-10-2022 11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 27-10-2022 12:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited 27-10-2022 12:30
Pak Elektron Limited 27-10-2022 11:30
IGI Holdings Limited 27-10-2022 15:30
Nishat Mills Limited 27-10-2022 14:30
Grays Leasing Limited 27-10-2022 12:00
The Hub Power Company Limited 27-10-2022 10:00
The Organic Meat Company
Limited 27-10-2022 14:30
Adamjee Insurance Company
Limited 27-10-2022 11:00
TRG Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 18:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company
Limited 27-10-2022 13:30
Pakistan State Oil Company
Limited 27-10-2022 15:00
First Paramount Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan)
Limited 27-10-2022 17:00
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 27-10-2022 10:00
D.M. Textile Mills Limited 27-10-2022 13:00
Soneri Bank Limited 27-10-2022 13:30
Calcorp Limited 27-10-2022 10:00
Javedan Corporation Limited 27-10-2022 15:30
Supernet Ltd. 27-10-2022 15:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba 27-10-2022 15:00
Service Industries Limited 27-10-2022 15:00
Service GlobalFootwear Limited 27-10-2022 12:00
Samba Bank Limited 27-10-2022 16:00
International Industries
Limited 27-10-2022 14:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 15:15
Highnoon Laboratories Limited 27-10-2022 11:00
Masood Textile Mills Limited 27-10-2022 11:00
Shield Corporation Limited 27-10-2022 12:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited 27-10-2022 15:30
Treet Corporation Limited 27-10-2022 14:30
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 27-10-2022 13:30
Kohinoor Power Company Limited 27-10-2022 14:30
Kohinoor Industries Limited 27-10-2022 13:00
United Distributors Pakistan
Limited 27-10-2022 15:30
The Searle Company Limited 27-10-2022 11:30
Pakistan Reinsurance Company
Limited 27-10-2022 12:00
D.S. Industries Limited 27-10-2022 14:00
Pakistan Services Limited 27-10-2022 14:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 09:15
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 27-10-2022 10:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited 27-10-2022 10:00
Shahzad Textile Mills Limited 27-10-2022 11:00
TPL Properties Limited 27-10-2022 15:30
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd. 27-10-2022 14:30
First National Equities Limited 27-10-2022 16:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 27-10-2022 11:00
First Habib Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 27-10-2022 12:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company
Limited 27-10-2022 14:00
Ghandhara Industries Limited 27-10-2022 14:30
Archroma Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 11:00
Ecopack Limited 27-10-2022 10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 08:00
Bank AL Habib Limited 27-10-2022 13:00
B.F. Modaraba 27-10-2022 14:45
Aisha Steel Mills Limited 27-10-2022 10:30
Kohat Cement Company Limited 27-10-2022 12:00
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 27-10-2022 14:00
First IBL Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00
Trust Securities & Brokerage
Limited 27-10-2022 14:30
The Bank of Punjab 28-10-2022 11:30
Ados Pakistan Limited 28-10-2022 13:00
National Bank of Pakistan 28-10-2022 10:00
Packages Limited 28-10-2022 10:00
Trust Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:00
Emco Industries Limited 28-10-2022 1:300
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics
Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Agha Steel Industries Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 15:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Towellers Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills
Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
The United Insurance Company 28-10-2022 15:00
Sapphire Fibres Limited 28-10-2022 12:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Hafiz Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Sindh Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries
Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
NetSol Technologies Limited 28-10-2022 16:00
ZIL Limited 28-10-2022 16:00
Thatta Cement Company Limited 28-10-2022 16:30
GOC (Pak) Limited. 28-10-2022 14:00
Ruby Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 14:00
Atlas-Funds 28-10-2022 09:00
Azgard Nine Limited 28-10-2022 14:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Idrees Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 15:30
AEL Textiles Limited 28-10-2022 12:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Limited 28-10-2022 15:00
Buxly Paints Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Telecard Limited 28-10-2022 15:00
Bunnys Limited 28-10-2022 10:00
Image Pakistan Limited 28-10-2022 14:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-10-2022 15:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 28-10-2022 15:30
Tri-Star Power Limited 28-10-2022 16:00
Habib Rice Product Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Atlas Battery Limited 28-10-2022 15:00
Shams Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 16:00
Next Capital Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
EFU Life Assurance Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Sana Industries Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 28-10-2022 17:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills
Limited 28-10-2022 14:00
The Crescent Textile Mills
Limited 28-10-2022 10:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 28-10-2022 14:00
Crescent Jute Products Limited 28-10-2022 12:00
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited 28-10-2022 17:30
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 28-10-2022 09:30
Service Industries Textiles
Limited 28-10-2022 12:00
Premium Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
TPL Corp Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Tata Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
International Knitwear Limited 28-10-2022 12:00
Bilal Fibres Limited 28-10-2022 10:00
EFU General Insurance Limited 28-10-2022 14:30
Quetta Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 16:30
S.S.Oil Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Octopus Digital Limited 28-10-2022 10:00
Avanceon Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Redco Textiles Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30
KASB Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30
Fecto Cement Limited 28-10-2022 15:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Awwal Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30
Orient Rental Mod 28-10-2022 10:00
Pioneer Cement Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Atlas Honda Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Agritech Limited 28-10-2022 10:00
Pak Leather Crafts Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Thal Limited 28-10-2022 14:30
First Pak Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:00
First Prudential Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:30
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited 28-10-2022 10:00
Pakistan PVC Limited 28-10-2022 12:30
Crescent Fibres Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Kohat Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 10:00
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE MILLS LTD. 28-10-2022 11:30
J.A. Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 09:00
Saif Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
AKD Securities Limited 28-10-2022 16:00
CORDOBA LOGISTICS & VENURES LTD 28-10-2022 12:30
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 15:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries
Limited 28-10-2022 10:00
AL Habib Asset Management Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
AN Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Safe Mix Concrete Limited 28-10-2022 14:30
Nishat Chunian Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Air Link Communication Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
786 Investments Limited 28-10-2022 10:30
Dost Steels Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Pakistan Reinsurance Company
Limited 28-10-2022 14:30
Dawood Equities Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries
Limited 28-10-2022 10:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited 28-10-2022 10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 12:15
Sardar Chemical Industries
Limited 28-10-2022 16:30
Metropolitan Steel Corporation
Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited 28-10-2022 14:30
First Punjab Modaraba 28-10-2022 16:30
Flying Cement Company Limited 28-10-2022 10:30
K-Electric Limited 28-10-2022 11:00
Power Cement Limited 28-10-2022 16:00
AKD-FUNDS 28-10-2022 16:30
Husein Industries Limited 28-10-2022 13:30
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
Citi Pharma Ltd. 28-10-2022 14:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 28-10-2022 14:30
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 28-10-2022 16:30
Clover Pakistan Limited 28-10-2022 15:30
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 28-10-2022 10:30
Hala Enterprises Limited 29-10-2022 14:30
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited 29-10-2022 16:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited 29-10-2022 16:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited 29-10-2022 15:00
S.G. Power Limited 29-10-2022 10:00
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Limited 29-10-2022 10:00
Silkbank Limited 29-10-2022 10:30
Sitara Energy Limited 29-10-2022 11:00
Atlas Insurance Limited 29-10-2022 11:30
Gatron (Industries) Limited 29-10-2022 12:00
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited 29-10-2022 11:00
Amtex Limited 29-10-2022 11:30
At-Tahur Limited 29-10-2022 10:30
Ghazi Fabrics International
Limited 29-10-2022 11:00
ICC Industries Limited 29-10-2022 13:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 29-10-2022 10:30
East West Insurance Company
Limited 29-10-2022 11:30
Imperial Limited 29-10-2022 10:00
Roshan Packages Limited 29-10-2022 12:00
Waves Corporation Ltd 29-10-2022 12:30
Waves Home Appliances Limited 29-10-2022 11:30
Pak Agro Packaging Limited 29-10-2022 13:00
NBP-FUNDS 29-10-2022 13:30
Ghani Global Glass Limited 29-10-2022 10:00
Ghani Global Holdings Limited 29-10-2022 12:00
G3 Technologies Limited 29-10-2022 11:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 31-10-2022 15:00
