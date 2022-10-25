Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= UBL Fund Managers Limited 25-10-2022 14:00 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation 25-10-2022 12:00 Pakistan International Airlines Corp 25-10-2022 11:30 Security Papers Limited 25-10-2022 14:30 D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited 25-10-2022 14:30 Dynea Pakistan Limited 25-10-2022 10:30 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 25-10-2022 14:00 Khyber Textile Mills Limited 25-10-2022 11:00 Attock Petroleum Limited 25-10-2022 11:30 Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 25-10-2022 15:30 Security Leasing Corporation Limited 25-10-2022 11:00 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 25-10-2022 14:30 Kohinoor Energy Limited 25-10-2022 13:45 Shaheen Insurance Company Limited 25-10-2022 10:00 Jubilee General Insurance Limited 25-10-2022 10:00 Pace (Pakistan) Limited 25-10-2022 12:00 Olympia Mills Limited 25-10-2022 11:00 First Capital Securities Corporation 25-10-2022 13:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited 25-10-2022 10:30 First Capital Equities Limited 25-10-2022 10:15 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 25-10-2022 12:30 Media Times Limited 25-10-2022 11:00 Dewan Automotive Engineering Limited 25-10-2022 16:30 Dewan Cement Limited 25-10-2022 18:30 Dewan Farooque Motors Limited 25-10-2022 15:30 Dewan Salman Fibre Limited 25-10-2022 17:30 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 25-10-2022 12:00 Suhail Jute Mills Limited 25-10-2022 15:30 Premier Insurance Limited 25-10-2022 11:30 Century Paper & Board Mills Limited 25-10-2022 16:30 Shezan International Limited 25-10-2022 14:30 Bolan Castings Limited 25-10-2022 10:30 Amreli Steels Limited 25-10-2022 11:00 Askari Life Assurance Company Limited 25-10-2022 11:30 IBL HealthCare Limited 25-10-2022 12:00 Summit Bank Limited 25-10-2022 10:30 Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited 25-10-2022 14:00 National Refinery Limited 25-10-2022 10:30 Attock Refinery Limited 25-10-2022 12:30 Murree Brewery Company Limited 25-10-2022 12:30 Pakistan Paper Products Limited 25-10-2022 10:30 First Capital Investments Limited 25-10-2022 15:30 Systems Limited 25-10-2022 17:00 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 25-10-2022 11:30 Pace (Pakistan) Limited 25-10-2022 12:00 Shifa International Hospitals Limited 26-10-2022 16:30 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 26-10-2022 11:30 Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited 26-10-2022 10:30 Ghandhara Nissan Limited 26-10-2022 14:00 Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 26-10-2022 12:00 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 26-10-2022 11:30 Merit Packaging Limited 26-10-2022 19:00 Artistic Denim Mills Limited 26-10-2022 16:00 Rupali Polyester Limited 26-10-2022 11:00 Loads Limited 26-10-2022 12:30 The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd. 26-10-2022 10:00 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited 26-10-2022 15:30 Kohinoor Mills Limited 26-10-2022 12:30 Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited 26-10-2022 12:00 Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 26-10-2022 13:00 Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited 26-10-2022 12:30 Shadab Textile Mills Limited 26-10-2022 11:30 Security Investment Bank Limited 26-10-2022 16:30 Shahtaj Textile Limited 26-10-2022 12:30 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited 26-10-2022 13:00 Bata Pakistan Limited 26-10-2022 16:00 United Brands Limited 26-10-2022 11:45 First Al-Noor Modaraba 26-10-2022 15:00 Ghani Glass Limited 26-10-2022 13:00 Ghani Value Glass Limited 26-10-2022 14:00 Matco Foods Limited 26-10-2022 12:00 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 26-10-2022 11:00 EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 26-10-2022 15:00 Hum Network Limited 26-10-2022 11:30 BankIslami Pakistan Limited 26-10-2022 11:30 First Imrooz Modaraba 26-10-2022 15:30 Pak Datacom Limited 26-10-2022 15:15 Arif Habib Limited 26-10-2022 16:00 The Bank of Khyber 26-10-2022 14:00 Askari General Insurance Company Limited 26-10-2022 11:30 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited 26-10-2022 10:00 ABL Asset Management Co. 26-10-2022 11:00 Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 26-10-2022 09:00 Habib Bank Limited 26-10-2022 10:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 26-10-2022 11:00 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 26-10-2022 14:00 Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited 26-10-2022 16:30 TPL Trakker Limited 26-10-2022 11:00 Landmark Spinning Industries Limited 26-10-2022 15:00 Agriauto Industries Limited 26-10-2022 10:30 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 26-10-2022 11:00 MCB Bank Limited 26-10-2022 11:00 Cherat Cement Company Limited 26-10-2022 12:00 First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 26-10-2022 11:30 First UDL Modaraba 26-10-2022 12:00 Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd 26-10-2022 16:00 First Equity Modaraba 26-10-2022 15:30 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited 26-10-2022 10:00 Gammon Pakistan Limited 26-10-2022 11:00 First National Bank Modaraba 26-10-2022 17:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 26-10-2022 14:00 IGI Life Insurance Limited 26-10-2022 15:30 Indus Motor Company Limited 26-10-2022 16:00 Pakgen Power Limited 26-10-2022 10:30 Lalpir Power Limited 26-10-2022 11:45 Pakistan International Container 26-10-2022 10:00 JS Bank Limited 26-10-2022 10:30 Millat Tractors Limited 26-10-2022 11:00 Panther Tyres Ltd. 27-10-2022 14:00 Arif Habib Corporation Limited 27-10-2022 15:30 Arpak International Investments Ltd. 27-10-2022 11:00 AWT Investments Ltd (Open-end Fund) 27-10-2022 11:30 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 27-10-2022 11:00 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 11:00 Mubarak Textile Mills Limited 27-10-2022 11:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 27-10-2022 12:00 Zephyr Textiles Limited 27-10-2022 12:30 Pak Elektron Limited 27-10-2022 11:30 IGI Holdings Limited 27-10-2022 15:30 Nishat Mills Limited 27-10-2022 14:30 Grays Leasing Limited 27-10-2022 12:00 The Hub Power Company Limited 27-10-2022 10:00 The Organic Meat Company Limited 27-10-2022 14:30 Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 27-10-2022 11:00 TRG Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 18:00 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited 27-10-2022 13:30 Pakistan State Oil Company Limited 27-10-2022 15:00 First Paramount Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited 27-10-2022 17:00 Pakistan Petroleum Limited 27-10-2022 10:00 D.M. Textile Mills Limited 27-10-2022 13:00 Soneri Bank Limited 27-10-2022 13:30 Calcorp Limited 27-10-2022 10:00 Javedan Corporation Limited 27-10-2022 15:30 Supernet Ltd. 27-10-2022 15:00 First Elite Capital Modaraba 27-10-2022 15:00 Service Industries Limited 27-10-2022 15:00 Service GlobalFootwear Limited 27-10-2022 12:00 Samba Bank Limited 27-10-2022 16:00 International Industries Limited 27-10-2022 14:30 Gillette Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 15:15 Highnoon Laboratories Limited 27-10-2022 11:00 Masood Textile Mills Limited 27-10-2022 11:00 Shield Corporation Limited 27-10-2022 12:00 Sitara Peroxide Limited 27-10-2022 15:30 Treet Corporation Limited 27-10-2022 14:30 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 27-10-2022 13:30 Kohinoor Power Company Limited 27-10-2022 14:30 Kohinoor Industries Limited 27-10-2022 13:00 United Distributors Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 15:30 The Searle Company Limited 27-10-2022 11:30 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited 27-10-2022 12:00 D.S. Industries Limited 27-10-2022 14:00 Pakistan Services Limited 27-10-2022 14:30 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 09:15 Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 27-10-2022 10:00 Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited 27-10-2022 10:00 Shahzad Textile Mills Limited 27-10-2022 11:00 TPL Properties Limited 27-10-2022 15:30 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd. 27-10-2022 14:30 First National Equities Limited 27-10-2022 16:00 Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 27-10-2022 11:00 First Habib Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 27-10-2022 12:00 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited 27-10-2022 14:00 Ghandhara Industries Limited 27-10-2022 14:30 Archroma Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 11:00 Ecopack Limited 27-10-2022 10:30 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 27-10-2022 08:00 Bank AL Habib Limited 27-10-2022 13:00 B.F. Modaraba 27-10-2022 14:45 Aisha Steel Mills Limited 27-10-2022 10:30 Kohat Cement Company Limited 27-10-2022 12:00 Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 27-10-2022 14:00 First IBL Modaraba 27-10-2022 11:00 Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited 27-10-2022 14:30 The Bank of Punjab 28-10-2022 11:30 Ados Pakistan Limited 28-10-2022 13:00 National Bank of Pakistan 28-10-2022 10:00 Packages Limited 28-10-2022 10:00 Trust Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:00 Emco Industries Limited 28-10-2022 1:300 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Agha Steel Industries Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 15:00 Wah Noble Chemicals Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Towellers Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 The United Insurance Company 28-10-2022 15:00 Sapphire Fibres Limited 28-10-2022 12:00 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Hafiz Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Sindh Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 NetSol Technologies Limited 28-10-2022 16:00 ZIL Limited 28-10-2022 16:00 Thatta Cement Company Limited 28-10-2022 16:30 GOC (Pak) Limited. 28-10-2022 14:00 Ruby Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 14:00 Atlas-Funds 28-10-2022 09:00 Azgard Nine Limited 28-10-2022 14:30 Crescent Cotton Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Idrees Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 15:30 AEL Textiles Limited 28-10-2022 12:00 Salman Noman Enterprises Limited 28-10-2022 15:00 Buxly Paints Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Telecard Limited 28-10-2022 15:00 Bunnys Limited 28-10-2022 10:00 Image Pakistan Limited 28-10-2022 14:30 First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-10-2022 15:00 Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 28-10-2022 15:30 Tri-Star Power Limited 28-10-2022 16:00 Habib Rice Product Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Atlas Battery Limited 28-10-2022 15:00 Shams Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 16:00 Next Capital Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 EFU Life Assurance Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 EFU Life Assurance Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Sana Industries Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 28-10-2022 17:00 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 14:00 The Crescent Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 10:30 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 28-10-2022 14:00 Crescent Jute Products Limited 28-10-2022 12:00 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited 28-10-2022 17:30 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 28-10-2022 09:30 Service Industries Textiles Limited 28-10-2022 12:00 Premium Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 TPL Corp Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Tata Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 International Knitwear Limited 28-10-2022 12:00 Bilal Fibres Limited 28-10-2022 10:00 EFU General Insurance Limited 28-10-2022 14:30 Quetta Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 16:30 S.S.Oil Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Octopus Digital Limited 28-10-2022 10:00 Avanceon Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Redco Textiles Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2022 11:30 KASB Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30 Fecto Cement Limited 28-10-2022 15:30 Mahmood Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Awwal Modaraba 28-10-2022 10:30 Orient Rental Mod 28-10-2022 10:00 Pioneer Cement Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Atlas Honda Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Agritech Limited 28-10-2022 10:00 Pak Leather Crafts Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Thal Limited 28-10-2022 14:30 First Pak Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:00 First Prudential Modaraba 28-10-2022 11:30 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited 28-10-2022 10:00 Pakistan PVC Limited 28-10-2022 12:30 Crescent Fibres Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Kohat Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 10:00 AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE MILLS LTD. 28-10-2022 11:30 J.A. Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 09:00 Saif Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Hamid Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 AKD Securities Limited 28-10-2022 16:00 CORDOBA LOGISTICS & VENURES LTD 28-10-2022 12:30 J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Nadeem Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 15:00 Dadabhoy Cement Industries Limited 28-10-2022 10:00 AL Habib Asset Management Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 AN Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Safe Mix Concrete Limited 28-10-2022 14:30 Nishat Chunian Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Air Link Communication Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 786 Investments Limited 28-10-2022 10:30 Dost Steels Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited 28-10-2022 14:30 Dawood Equities Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Dadabhoy Cement Industries Limited 28-10-2022 10:00 Dadabhoy Sack Limited 28-10-2022 10:30 Maqbool Textile Mills Limited 28-10-2022 12:15 Sardar Chemical Industries Limited 28-10-2022 16:30 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Nishat Chunian Power Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Saritow Spinning Mills Limited 28-10-2022 14:30 First Punjab Modaraba 28-10-2022 16:30 Flying Cement Company Limited 28-10-2022 10:30 K-Electric Limited 28-10-2022 11:00 Power Cement Limited 28-10-2022 16:00 AKD-FUNDS 28-10-2022 16:30 Husein Industries Limited 28-10-2022 13:30 Shadman Cotton Mills Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 Citi Pharma Ltd. 28-10-2022 14:30 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 28-10-2022 14:30 Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 28-10-2022 16:30 Clover Pakistan Limited 28-10-2022 15:30 Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 28-10-2022 10:30 Hala Enterprises Limited 29-10-2022 14:30 Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited 29-10-2022 16:00 Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited 29-10-2022 16:00 Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited 29-10-2022 15:00 S.G. Power Limited 29-10-2022 10:00 The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited 29-10-2022 10:00 Silkbank Limited 29-10-2022 10:30 Sitara Energy Limited 29-10-2022 11:00 Atlas Insurance Limited 29-10-2022 11:30 Gatron (Industries) Limited 29-10-2022 12:00 Sunrays Textile Mills Limited 29-10-2022 11:00 Amtex Limited 29-10-2022 11:30 At-Tahur Limited 29-10-2022 10:30 Ghazi Fabrics International Limited 29-10-2022 11:00 ICC Industries Limited 29-10-2022 13:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 29-10-2022 10:30 East West Insurance Company Limited 29-10-2022 11:30 Imperial Limited 29-10-2022 10:00 Roshan Packages Limited 29-10-2022 12:00 Waves Corporation Ltd 29-10-2022 12:30 Waves Home Appliances Limited 29-10-2022 11:30 Pak Agro Packaging Limited 29-10-2022 13:00 NBP-FUNDS 29-10-2022 13:30 Ghani Global Glass Limited 29-10-2022 10:00 Ghani Global Holdings Limited 29-10-2022 12:00 G3 Technologies Limited 29-10-2022 11:00 Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 31-10-2022 15:00 =========================================================

