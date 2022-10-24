Flood-affected farmers will get insurance claims, says ombudsman

KARACHI: Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Khawar Jameel has said that under the directions of President Arif Alvi, his organisation is determined to resolve the problems faced by farmers regarding insurance claims of crops and livestock, damaged by recent floods.

While talking in a special broadcast of PTV programme titled “DardAshna”, Dr Khawar Jameel said that during the recent meetings held in the President’s House all stakeholders, banks, insurance companies, and relevant ministries have been asked to collect data of arable land and affected farmers on urgent basis.

He said that the institution of Insurance Ombudsman has launched an awareness campaign for the public, especially the farmers. Prominent economist and CEO of Salam Takaful Rizwan Hussain highlighted the role of the insurance industry in crop and livestock insurance.

He said that we have to provide better infrastructure to farmers struggling with natural calamities through long-term investments. He suggested issuance of farmer-friendly “climate bonds” to all those who lost their crops, or livestock during the recent floods.

Dr Nausheen Zahra, Professor of Medicine, Liaquat National Hospital said that there is a need to implement medical emergencies in flood-affected areas across the country.

