AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat futures rise

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 06:44am
Follow us

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Friday, with a falling dollar sparking hopes for a pick up in export demand and signalling a risk-on day for speculative traders ahead of the weekend.

MGEX spring wheat also was firm but K.C. hard red winter wheat futures ended in negative territory after hitting technical resistance.

The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures contract threatened to hit a fresh four-week low overnight but turned higher when the dollar weakened shortly after the start of the day trading session.

CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 1-1/2 cents at $8.50-3/4 a bushel. For the week, the contract dropped 1.0%.

K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 3 cents lower at $9.46-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat rose 1-1/2 cents to $9.64 a bushel.

Wheat CBOT wheat wheat prices

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat futures rise

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for KSA today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Xi clinches third term

Bilawal says Imran Khan committed ‘suicide attack’ on economy

Europe risks ‘deeper recessions’ on war and inflation: IMF

Soldier martyred in attack from inside Afghanistan

Iran’s nuclear agency says email server hacked

Thousands march in Washington to support protesters in Iran

Read more stories