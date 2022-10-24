CBOT wheat futures rise

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Friday, with a falling dollar sparking hopes for a pick up in export demand and signalling a risk-on day for speculative traders ahead of the weekend.

MGEX spring wheat also was firm but K.C. hard red winter wheat futures ended in negative territory after hitting technical resistance.

The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures contract threatened to hit a fresh four-week low overnight but turned higher when the dollar weakened shortly after the start of the day trading session.

CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 1-1/2 cents at $8.50-3/4 a bushel. For the week, the contract dropped 1.0%.

K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 3 cents lower at $9.46-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat rose 1-1/2 cents to $9.64 a bushel.